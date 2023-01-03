What's better than a cup of coffee and the latest transfer news? Join in as CBS Sports provides the latest updates from around the world and what they mean to your favorite teams. Bayern Munich are scrambling to find a replacement for Manuel Neuer but Yann Sommer could be the guy that they need. Chelsea are again holding most of the cards in the transfer window but the next few days will be critical in their pursuit of Enzo Fernandez while United States international Aaron Long could be set for a Seattle Sounders return.

Let's get to the transfer moves:

In the six-yard box

The biggest transfer stories of the day. These are the deals that are happening, or at least on the verge of getting done.

Chelsea are set to make Enzo Fernandez the most expensive Premier League signing ever at £112 million

Fresh off of winning the World Cup with Argentina, all signs are pointing to Chelsea being Fernandez's next destination. It could be quite a coup for a Benfica side that has flipped Joao Felix, Darwin Nunez, and Rubin Dias among others due to having one of Europe's best scouting departments. Keeping up these record sales while also making deep runs into Champions League is quite impressive but Fernandez is particularly impressive as he just joined Benfica from River Plate in the summer.

A deal isn't done by any means but according to Cesar Luis Merlo, it is expected to come together in the next 72 hours. Fernandez is back in training at Benfica so it's a deal in the balance. Personal terms won't be an issue between the two with some reports suggesting there is a deal. Chelsea are also done with the initial part of Benoit Badiashile's transfer as his move to the team is expected to be completed soon.

Entering the penalty area

These moves may not be imminent, but there's a lot of transfer fire in all the smoke these players and teams might be blowing.

Yann Sommer wants Bayern Munich switch

With Manuel Neuer out due to an injury suffered while skiing, Bayern Munich are in scramble mode. They've tried to get Alexander Nubel to cut his loan with Monaco short but the team doesn't want to release him, according to Sky Sports. That has caused the German champions to look at other potential moves and Swiss keeper Sommer is top of the list. With a record-breaking 19 saves in a 1-1 draw against Bayern Munich this season, they know what the Gladbach man can do all too well. It's a deal that has a lot of steps to complete but will be one to watch in how Bayern's defense will look for the remainder of the season.

Build-up play

These moves might be speculative but they're ones to keep an eye on.

Aaron Long could be on the move to the Seattle Sounders

After joining the Red Bulls in 2016 from the Sounders system, Long could be switching coasts in MLS free agency according to Kristian Dyer. While Long lost his starting role with the national team prior to the World Cup, he's still a solid defender in the league who could improve the Sounders' system. Seattle play a flexible lineup that at times goes into a back three which Long is comfortable with.

Keeper punts

Your daily quick hitters.