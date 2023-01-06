What's better than a cup of coffee and the latest soccer transfer news? Join in as CBS Sports provides the latest updates from around the world and what they mean to your favorite teams. Southampton are on the verge of landing Mislav Orsic from Dinamo Zagreb, Bartosz Bereszynski has checked in with SSC Napoli from Sampdoria, Manchester United's confirmation of Jack Butland's arrival is expected soon and Sporting CP have snapped up Mateo Tanlongo from Rosario Central. There are updates on Mykhaylo Mudryk and Josef Martinez too.
In the six-yard box
The biggest transfer stories of the day. These are the deals that are happening, or at least on the verge of getting done.
Mislav Orsic from Dinamo Zagreb to Saints
The Premier League strugglers are set to complete the signing of the Croatia international for around $7 million. The 30-year-old has already done part of his medical and the documents regarding his signature are currently being sorted. With almost one goal per game with Modri, Nathan Jones will be hoping that Orsic can hit the ground running at St Mary's Stadium.
Sampdoria's Bartosz Bereszynski to Napoli
The Poland international has completed his move to the Serie A leaders and will undergo his medical on Friday. The 30-year-old will be backup to Giovanni Di Lorenzo at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona and Sampdoria will get Alessandro Zanoli on loan for the remainder of the season.
Manchester United loan Crystal Palace's Jack Butland
The England international arrives at Old Trafford until the end of the season with no option for the Red Devils to purchase him permanently. David De Gea will remain No. 1 and Butland will be expected to deputize for him at times now that his medical has been completed and contract signed.
Welcome, Mateo Tanlongo ✍ #SportingCP pic.twitter.com/DGGf1J7YMN— Sporting CP English (@SportingCP_en) January 5, 2023
Rosario Central's Mateo Tanlongo joins Sporting
The Argentine talent has moved to Portugal where he has signed a contract until 2027. Just 19, the midfielder leaves Miguel Angel Russo's side to begin his European career.
Entering the penalty area
These moves may not be imminent, but there's a lot of transfer fire in all the smoke these players and teams might be blowing.
Shakhtar Donetsk's Carlo Nicolini has spoken again about the interest in star man Mykhaylo Mudryk, this time to Calcio Napoli 24: "We are not in a hurry to sell Mudryk -- we do not need money. We consider Mykhaylo stronger than Antony so you can now understand the value. The price tag is clear." Shkhtar director Darijo Srna was at Stamford Bridge for Chelsea vs. Manchester City on Thursday but Arsenal remain the player's preferred destination despite his club's recent meeting with Chelsea.
Shakhtar vice director Nicolini: “We’re not in a hurry to sell Mudryk, we don’t need money… we consider Mykhaylo stronger than Antony so you can now understand the value”, tells Calcio Napoli 24. 🚨🇺🇦 #AFC #CFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 5, 2023
“The price tag is clear”, he added. pic.twitter.com/cGeEhti9BW
A Major League Soccer story now and Inter Miami are looking to land Atlanta United's Josef Martinez with talks ongoing. The former MLS MVP has struggled with injuries of late but still returns good goal and assist numbers despite his limited minutes.
Build-up play
These moves might be speculative but they're ones to keep an eye on.
Brighton and hove Albion's Moises Caicedo has got himself new representation ahead of what is expected to be a summer move. The Ecuador international will be represented by Manuel Sierra and Ali Barat who already represent Bayer Leverkusen's Piero Hincapie.
Keeper punts
Your daily quick hitters.
- Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele on links with Paris Saint-Germain: "I have signed a new deal with Barca just few months ago. I am happy here and I want to keep going. I feel good with Barca. Xavi and the board trust me. I am happy with their faith in me."
- Barca president Joan Laporta on Manchester City's Bernardo Silva: "We will not spend $84 million to sign Bernardo from City -- that is for sure. Erling Haaland is playing for City now and we have Robert Lewandowski in that position -- he is doing great."
- Aston Villa have sent Cameron Archer on loan to Middlesbrough until the end of the season.