Oleksandr Zinchenko is one step away from joining Arsenal on a permanent transfer, while AC Milan are still working to sign Charles De Ketelaere from Club Brugge. Jules Koundé is the next target for Chelsea in defense after signing Kalidou Koulibaly.

In the six-yard box

The biggest transfer stories of the day. These are the deals that are happening, or at least on the verge of getting done.

Arsenal are set to announce Zinchenko

It's just a matter of time before Arsenal announce Zinchenko as the club's newest signing. After the club reached an agreement with Manchester City for around £30 million, the player also agreed to personal terms and he's now ready to work under Mikel Arteta. Arsenal are preparing all the official contracts and the medical will be also scheduled in the next few hours. This move is done except for those formalities.

Joao Pedro leaves Serie A

Joao Pedro, the Italian striker, will leave Serie A soccer and Cagliari and will join Fenerbahce after negotiations took place ove the last week between the Italian club and both Galatasaray and Fenerbahce. The Turkish side will pay around €7 million, add-ons included, and the player already arrived in Istanbul to undergo the medical tests with his new club.

Entering the penalty area

These moves may not be imminent, but there's a lot of transfer fire in all the smoke these players and teams might be blowing.

Manchester City eyeing Cucurella

Now that the Zinchenko deal with Arsenal is almost done, Manchester City will officially open talks with Brighton to sign Marc Cucurella and will submit a formal bid to the English club. Cucurella has been manager Pep Guardiola's top target for the role of left-back for months and now negotiations will enter a key phase with Zinchenko out of the way.

AC Milan get close to De Ketelaere

AC Milan are getting closer to signing Ketelaere after that the player opted to wait for the Italian side. On Wednesday the club's sport director, Paolo Maldini will fly to Belgium to meet with Club Brugge and submit an official bid to seal the deal. Personal terms were already agreed between de Ketelaere and AC Milan over the past few days.

Build-up play

These moves might be speculative but they're ones to keep an eye on.

Chelsea in talks to sign Koundé

Chelsea have sent Sevilla an offer of €55 million (including add-ons) for Koundé, per reports. As things stand this is still not enough for Sevilla, but both parties are in contact and will talk again over the next hours in an attempt to find an agreement. Koundé might become the second center-back to join the English side after the club signed former Napoli defender Koulibaly for around €40 million earlier in the window.

Keeper punts

Your daily quick hitters.