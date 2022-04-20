Udinese and Salernitana will meet at Stadio Friuli for a vital Serie A showdown on Wednesday. Salernitana is dead-last in the Serie A table after winning just one of its last 12 league games. Its prospects for avoiding relegation are getting slimmer as Salernitana enters Wednesday's clash nine points behind 17th-place Cagliari. Udinese, meanwhile, sits in 12th-place after winning three straight games in Serie A. You can see what happens when you stream the action on Paramount+.

Kickoff from Udine, Italy, is set for 12:45 p.m. ET. The latest Udinese vs. Salernitana odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Udinese as the -195 (risk $195 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Salernitana the +575 underdog. A draw is priced at +320 and the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5.

How to watch Udinese vs. Salernitana

Udinese vs. Salernitana date: Wednesday, April 20

Udinese vs. Salernitana time: 12:45 p.m. ET

Udinese vs. Salernitana live stream: Paramount+

Italian Serie A picks for Salernitana vs. Udinese

Before you tune in to Wednesday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from soccer insider Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for nearly five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton has also been on a roll with his best bets, going 66-49 in his last 115 soccer picks, returning over $1,100 for $100 bettors.

For Udinese vs. Salernitana, Sutton is backing both teams to score at -120 odds. Salernitana secured a 2-1 victory over Sampdoria on Saturday, just its fourth league win of the season. Salernitana has now scored at least one goal in five of its last seven games on the road.

Udinese, meanwhile, is coming off a 4-1 victory over Empoli in its last outing. Gerard Deulofeu found the back of the net in Saturday's victory, his 11th goal of the season. Deulofeu is part of a potent Udinese attack that has scored nine goals across its last two games on home soil.

"Udinese has conceded at least one goal in nine straight league games, while Salernitana has given up 69 goals in 31 matches in Serie A," Sutton told SportsLine.

