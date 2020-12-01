With two rounds of fixtures left to be played, the Champions League group stages have reached a pivotal point and the margins for error are ever thinner as clubs battle for a place in the last 16.

So far six of those spots have been taken with Bayern Munich the only team assured of top spot in the group and therefore guaranteed to face a runner-up in the first knockout round. Joining them in the draw will be Manchester City, Chelsea, Sevilla, Barcelona and Juventus.

In half of the groups no team has yet qualified, setting the stage for a thrilling run-in over this week and next. Scroll down for all the scenarios from the eight groups.

Clinching scenarios ahead of Matchday 5

Group A:



Bayern Munich have already won the group

have already won the group Atletico Madrid can qualify for UCL knockout stage with: Win + Salzburg win or draw

Group B:

Borussia Monchengladbach can win Group B with: Win + Shakhtar win

can win Group B with: Win + Shakhtar win Borussia Monchengladbach can qualify for UCL knockout stage with: 1) Win; 2) Draw + Real Madrid win or draw

can qualify for UCL knockout stage with: 1) Win; 2) Draw + Real Madrid win or draw Real Madrid can qualify for UCL knockout stage with: Win

Group C:

Manchester City have qualified, but they can win Group C with: Win or draw

have qualified, but they can win Group C with: Win or draw Porto can qualify for UCL knockout stage with: 1) Win or draw; 2) Marseille win or draw

Group D:

Liverpool can win Group D with: Win + Midtjylland win or draw

can win Group D with: Win + Midtjylland win or draw Liverpool can qualify for UCL knockout stage with: Win or draw

Group E:

Chelsea and Sevilla have qualified, but the winner of Wednesday's head-to-head match wins Group E (First match: 0-0)

Group F:

Borussia Dortmund can win Group F with: Win

can win Group F with: Win Borussia Dortmund can qualify for UCL knockout stage with: 1) Draw; 2) Zenit win or draw

can qualify for UCL knockout stage with: 1) Draw; 2) Zenit win or draw Lazio can qualify for UCL knockout stage with: 1) Win; 2) Zenit win; 3) Both group matches end in a draw



Group G:

Barcelona and Juventus have qualified, but Barcelona can win Group G with: 1) Win + Dynamo Kiev win or draw; 2) Draw + Dynamo Kiev win

Group H:

Manchester United can win Group H with: 1) Win + Istanbul Basaksehir win or draw; 2) Draw + Istanbul Basaksehir win



Which teams have qualified to the knockout stage?

GROUP WINNERS RUNNERS-UP QUALIFIED (POSITION TBD) A Bayern Munich -- -- B -- -- -- C -- -- Man City D -- -- -- E -- -- Chelsea, Sevilla F -- -- -- G -- -- Juventus, Barcelona H -- -- --

If the group stage ended today, which teams would be transferred to Europa League?

Group A: Lokomotiv Moscow

Group B: Shakhtar Donetsk

Group C: Olympiacos

Group D: Atalanta

Group E: Krasnodar

Group F: Club Brugge

Group G: Dynamo Kiev

Group H: RB Leipzig

For the full Champions League group stage standings click here.

When is the round of 16 draw?

The draw for the round of 16 will take place on December 14, 2020 at 7am ET. It will take place at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland.

When does the round of 16 begin?

The round of 16 begins on February 15 with the remaining first leg fixtures taking place the following day, according to UEFA. The second legs take place on March 16 and 17. For the full Champions League schedule click here.