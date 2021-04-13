Wednesday brings an end to the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals with the second legs between Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City as well as Real Madrid and Liverpool. City lead BVB 2-1 after last week's late drama at Etihad Stadium while Real are 3-1 up against Liverpool after a dominant display in Madrid. The Germans and Jurgen Klopp's men are up against it, but Liverpool and Dortmund have had epic European nights in the past and this is not totally unknown territory for them. Do you agree with our expert picks, or can you see two upsets as the final two semi-final berths are sealed?

All Champions League games can be viewed live and on demand on Paramount+.

Liverpool vs. Real Madrid



Date: Wednesday, April 14 | Time: 3 p.m. ET



Thomas Rongen Fabrizio Romano Luis Miguel Echegaray Jenny Chiu Jonathan Johnson James Benge Roger Gonzalez Sandra Herrera Mike Goodman Pick 1-1 1-1 2-1 2-0 2-0 1-1 2-2 2-1 2-1

Rongen's take: Real Madrid recorded second big victory in the space of four days when defeating Barcelona 2-1 at home on Saturday. Los Blancos are currently unbeaten in 13 consecutive meetings, recording eleven victories and two draws in the process. Pick: Liverpool 1, Real Madrid 1 (Real Madrid advance 4-2 on aggregate)

Romano's take: A balanced and beautiful game. The difference can be made by the experience of Real Madrid, just like in the first round. Liverpool have had a complicated season at Anfield and this is one more aspect to consider. The great comebacks without the help of the Kop are certainly more complicated. Pick: Liverpool 1, Real Madrid 1 (Real Madrid advance 4-2 on aggregate)

Echegaray's take: This might just be the toughest one to predict, simply because both clubs continue their momentum. Real Madrid were fantastic against Barcelona in a thrilling Clasico, but did lose Lucas Vazquez for the season due to injury. This is a big plus for Jurgen Klopp's side as Andy Robertson and the front three can capitalize the left side. But I learned my lesson last time around. I will not bet against Zinedine Zidane anymore. Liverpool will fight and win the evening but in the end, Real Madrid's experience will outdo anything they face from the Premier League defending champions and go through. Pick: Liverpool 2, Real Madrid 1 (Real Madrid advance 4-3 on aggregate)

Chiu's take: Vinicius has stepped it up. He was incredible in the first leg and equally good in El Clasico against Barcelona on Saturday. While I doubt he slows down, Real Madrid missing key players will catch up to them eventually. I can see Liverpool learning from their mistakes in the first leg and overcoming this 3-1 deficit. Liverpool have to know now to pressure Toni Kross when he's on the ball before he can pick his head up and ping his lethal passes. Pick: Liverpool 2, Real Madrid 0 (Liverpool advance 3-3 on away goal aggregate)

Johnson's take: Klopp's men have plenty of work to do to save this tie, but a two-goal win would be enough on away goals. Normally, I would fancy the Reds to do it in Europe, but this clean sheet prediction feels very optimistic after the opening leg. If Liverpool win on the night with Real going through, I would not be shocked. Pick: Liverpool 2, Real Madrid 0 (Liverpool advance 3-3 on away goal aggregate)

Benge's take: Liverpool can't be as bad as they were in the first leg. They will press Toni Kroos. Trent Alexander-Arnold probably won't offer a masterclass in errors. But that still does not change the fact they have a defense that is easily beaten by the pace of Vinicius Junior and company. Madrid are starting to find form at just the right moment and should get at least the one goal that would make the tie too much for Jurgen Klopp's side. Pick: Liverpool 1, Real Madrid 1 (Real Madrid advance 4-2 on aggregate)

Gonzalez's take: The issues the Reds have at the back will be evident, and while the Reds will make it close, Real Madrid in the end make it to the last four thanks to Karim Benzema. Pick: Liverpool 2, Real Madrid 2 (Real Madrid advance 5-3 on aggregate)

Herrera's take: Zinedine Zidane will have his squad on the pursuit for more goals, though the scoreline in this one won't be as massive either, Real will advance. Pick: Liverpool 1, Real Madrid 2 (Real Madrid advance 5-2 on aggregate)

Goodman's take: Liverpool make a real effort and getting back into the tie, and take an early lead, but ultimately the deficit is just too great and Madrid get a goal on the counter to put this one to bed. Pick: Liverpool 2, Real Madrid 1 (Real Madrid advance 4-3 on aggregate)

Borussia Dortmund vs. Manchester City

Date: Wednesday, April 14 | Time: 3 p.m. ET



Thomas Rongen Fabrizio Romano Luis Miguel Echegaray Jenny Chiu Jonathan Johnson James Benge Roger Gonzalez Sandra Herrera Mike Goodman Pick 2-1 2-1 2-2 2-2 2-1 2-0 XX 2-1 2-0

Rongen's take: Borussia Dortmund are one of the most exciting teams in the competition, but they can't match the consistency of City. Defensively Dortmund are poor, and the way City dealt with Erling Haaland in the first leg, it will be smooth sailing for Pep and Co. Pick: Borussia Dortmund 1, Manchester City 2 (Man City advance 4-2 on aggregate)

Romano's take: The same result of the first leg upside down, possible. Manchester City need to be careful and will play a game of concentration, with the aim of scoring as soon as possible. In the end, the quality and level of Guardiola's men will lead to the result. Pick: Borussia Dortmund 1, Manchester City 2 (Man City advance 4-2 on aggregate)

Echegaray's take: Pep Guardiola are going through a rough month right now. After getting away with one thanks to Phil Foden in the first leg, Man City lost to 10-man Leeds United this past weekend. This either means two things. Either they stand up and completely retaliate in this tournament, showing everyone why they're one of the best clubs in Europe OR they fall once again, pressured by the expectations of finally winning the Champions League. I have to stick with my gut here and expect Man City to win. But I see Erling Haaland doing way more in this leg and becoming much more of a headache. Pick: Borussia Dortmund 2, Manchester City 2 (Man City advance 4-3 on aggregate)

Chiu's take: The first leg was disappointing for Dortmund with the call against Jude Bellingham that should have been a goal that would have changed the game. He had a great performance and also scored against Stuttgart over the weekend. I expect him to continue to light it up but this time with Erling Haaland also shining. Manchester City will not sit back and try to hold the lead, so they will have their chances and will likely finish them as well. City will do just enough to hang on and advance to the semis. Pick: Borussia Dortmund 2, Manchester City 2 (Man City advance 4-3 on aggregate)

Johnson's take: Unfortunately, this seems to be the end of the line of Haaland and his teammates. I think that the Germans will put in another credible before falling short by one goal again. Pick: Borussia Dortmund 1, Manchester City 2 (Man City advance 4-2 on aggregate)

Benge's take: City were not that good by their own remarkably lofty standards in the first week. They still created great chances for the excellent Phil Foden and won the game. A slight uptick in performance would comfortably be enough to eliminate Dortmund. Pick: Borussia Dortmund 0, Manchester City 2 (Man City advance 4-1 on aggregate)

Gonzalez's take: The German side push City to the brink, but in the end the quality of the visitors is too much for Dortmund's inconsistent defense. Pick: Borussia Dortmund 2, Manchester City 2 (Man City advance 4-3 on aggregate)

Herrera's take: Haaland will get his goal but Man City carry the advantage and cruise to the semifinals on another solid performance from De Bruyne. Pick: Borussia Dortmund 1, Manchester City 2 (Man City advance 4-2 on aggregate)

Goodman's take: Manchester City flirted with disaster in the first leg, but they're more careful this time around, and Guardiola's team plays keep away for long stretches of the match to neutralize the force that is Erling Haaland. Pick: Borussia Dortmund 0, Manchester City 2 (Man City advance 4-1 on aggregate)

