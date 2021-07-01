The Euro 2020 schedule features a marquee matchup on Friday when world No. 1 Belgium continues its quest for its first major trophy against Italy in the quarterfinals of the 2020 UEFA European Championship. Both teams won every game in the qualifying and group stages of Euro 2020, the only teams to do so, and now look to advance in the Euro 2020 bracket. Italy has won 12-straight games and has not lost since September 2018, while Belgium has won five in a row and last lost to England 2-1 in a Nations League match in October 2020. The Belgians are No. 1 in the world but have no hardware to show for it yet, while seventh-ranked Italy is a four-time World Cup champion.

Belgium vs. Italy spread: Italy -0.5

Belgium vs. Italy over-under: 2.5 goals

Belgium vs. Italy moneyline: Belgium +240, Italy +140, Draw +200

BEL: Romelu Lukaku is Belgium's all-time top scorer with 63 goals in 97 matches

ITA: Gianluigi Donnarumma has 18 clean sheets in 28 starts for the national team



Why you should back Italy

The Azzurri have been on an amazing run, going unbeaten in their past 31 matches. They didn't concede a goal, while scoring 32 times, in the 11 matches before Tuesday's 2-1 win against Austria. Italy also is 14-4-4 all-time against the Belgians, going 3-2-1 in tournament competition. Italy beat Belgium 2-0 in the group stage of Euro 2016 in the last meeting.

Italy's stout defense is led by longtime Juventus teammates Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini, and goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma is becoming a star. The 22-year-old tied for the Serie A lead with 14 clean sheets for AC Milan. The pace of Ciro Immobile and Lorenzo Insigne in attack could be trouble for an aging Belgian defense. Each has played in eight of the 14 Euro 2020 matches, which includes qualifying, and they have a combined 11 goals.

Why you should back Belgium

The Red Devils are eager to prove their talent level can produce a major trophy after spending three-plus years as the world's top-ranked team. They were third at the 2018 World Cup and were ousted by Wales at this stage at Euro 2016. The Belgians could be missing star midfielder Kevin De Bruyne and captain Eden Hazard, but there is plenty of talent and experience in the starting 11. Axel Witsel has made 113 national-team appearances and plays a major role in the midfield, while 24-year-old Youri Tielemans excels alongside him as an attacker or defender.

Belgium has scored at least one goal in 34-straight games, and Romelu Lukaku is one of the world's most dangerous strikers. He has 11 goals in Belgium's last 11 matches and had 24 with Inter Milan last season. Thorgan Hazard scored on a brilliant strike against Portugal and is one of 12 players with at least two goals in the 14 Euro 2020 matches. An experienced Belgian defense is backed by one of the world's best goalkeepers in Real Madrid's Thibaut Courtois. He has 11 clean sheets in his past 14 international matches, including four of the last five.

