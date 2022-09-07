UEFA and French police have opened an investigation into allegations that Juventus fans made "Nazi salutes and monkey noises" during the club's 2-1 loss to Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday, per a report from the Associated Press.

Four fans were detained after Paris police reviewed surveillance footage from the game. That led to an investigation being launched into allegations of public provocation of racial hatred.

In its latest update on the investigation, UEFA said it has appointed an ethics and disciplinary inspector to "conduct a disciplinary investigation regarding allegations of discriminatory behavior by Juventus supporters."

According to UEFA rules, Juventus is responsible for the behavior of its fans at the stadium. Possible punishments for Juventus include closing part or all of its stadium for a Champions League match and paying a fine.

Juventus has not made any public comments on the allegations of racism during the match.

In the match, Paris Saint-Germain jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the first half on the strength of two goals by Kylian Mbappé. Juventus struck back in the second half with a goal from Weston McKennie, but the team couldn't even things up with another tally.

Juventus' next UEFA Champions League match is scheduled for Sept. 14 against Benefica. Before that, Juventus will take on Salernitana in a Serie A clash on Sept. 11.