UEFA Nations League is underway, and action will continue until the middle of June with nearly every European nation participating. Some of the biggest encounters include the rekindling of the Germany-England rivalry while the English also face Italy in a repeat of the Euro 2020 final. France are the reigning champs and will look to defend the title with Karim Benzema fresh off winning the Champions League for his club. Meanwhile, Russia have been booted from the competition due to the country's invasion into Ukraine.

To watch all of the Nations League games this summer and in the fall, fuboTV (Get access now) is your go-to home. The sports-first live TV streaming platform has the exclusive U.S. rights for UEFA Nations League, as well as European qualifiers, friendlies and select Euro 2024 and Euro 2028 matches.

Nations League dates

Matchdays 1 and 2: June 1-8

Matchdays 3 and 4: June 9-14

Matchdays 5 and 6: September 22-27

Finals draw: TBD

2023 semifinals: June 14 and 15

2023 final and third-place match: June 18

Here's a look at the summer schedule for the Nations League, the start times and how to watch. Every match is available live on fuboTV.

Nations League June schedule

All times U.S./Eastern

Tuesday, June 7

Finland vs. Montenegro, 12 p.m. (FS2)

Italy vs. Hungary, 2:45 p.m. (FS1)

Germany vs. England, 2:45 p.m. (fubo Sports Network)

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Romania, 2:45 p.m. (fubo Sports Network 3)

Lithuania vs. Turkey, 2:45 p.m. (fubo Sports Network 4)

Faroe Islands vs. Luxembourg, 2:45 p.m. (fubo Sports Network 8)



Wednesday, June 8

Belgium vs. Poland, 2:45 p.m. (FS1)

Ireland vs. Ukraine, 2:45 p.m. (Fox Soccer Plus)

Wales vs. Netherlands, 2:45 p.m. (fubo Sports Network)

Scotland vs. Armenia, 2:45 p.m. (fubo Sports Network)

Thursday, June 9

North Macedonia vs. Georgia, 2:45 p.m. (fubo Sports Network 6)

Malta vs. Estonia, 2:45 p.m. (fubo Sports Network 7)

Gibraltar vs. Bulgaria, 2:45 p.m. (fubo Sports Network 5)

Kosovo vs. Northern Ireland, 2:45 p.m. (fubo Sports Network 4)

Switzerland vs. Spain, 2:45 p.m. (fubo Sports Network)

Greece vs. Cyprus, 2:45 p.m. (fubo Sports Network 3)

Norway vs. Slovenia, 2:45 p.m. (Fox Soccer Plus)

Portugal vs. Czech Republic, 2:45 p.m. (FS1)

Sweden vs. Serbia, 2:45 p.m. (fubo Sports Network 2)

Friday, June 10

Moldova vs. Latvia, 12 p.m. (fubo Sports Network)

Azerbaijan vs. Slovakia, 12 p.m. (Fox Soccer Plus)

Austria vs. France, 2: 45 p.m. (FS1)

Andorra vs. Lichtenstein, 2:45 p.m. (fubo Sports Network 4)

Denmark vs. Croatia, 2:45 p.m. (fubo Sports Network)

Albania vs. Israel, 2:45 p.m. (fubo Sports Network 2)

Belarus vs. Kazakhstan, 2:45 p.m. (fubo Sports Network 3)

Saturday, June 11

Ukraine vs. Armenia, 9 a.m. (fubo Sports Network)

Faroe Islands vs. Lithuania, 12 p.m. (Fox Soccer Plus)

Ireland vs. Scotland, 12 p.m. (FS1)

England vs. Italy, 2:45 p.m. (fubo Sports Network)

Netherlands vs. Poland, 2:45 p.m. (FS2)

Romania vs. Finland, 2:45 p.m. (fubo Sports Network)

Luxembourg vs. Turkey, 2:45 p.m. (fubo Sports Network 3)

Montenegro vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina, 2:45 p.m. (fubo Sports Network)

Hungary vs. Germany, 2:45 p.m. (Fox Soccer Plus)

Wales vs. Belgium, 2:45 p.m. (fubo Sports Network 2)



Sunday, June 12

Northern Ireland vs. Cyprus, 9 a.m. (FS1)

North Macedonia vs. Gibraltar, 12 p.m. (Fox Soccer Plus)

Georgia vs. Bulgaria, 12 p.m. (fubo Sports Network)

Norway vs. Sweden, 12 p.m. (FS1)

Switzerland vs. Portugal, 2:45 p.m. (fubo Sports Network)

Malta San Marino, 2:45 p.m. (fubo Sports Network 3)

Spain vs. Czech Republic, 2:45 p.m. (FS2)

Greece vs. Kosovo, 2:45 p.m. (Fox Soccer Plus)

Slovenia vs. Serbia, 2:45 p.m. (fubo Sports Network 2)

Monday, June 13

Kazakhstan vs. Slovakia, 10 a.m. (FS2)

Azerbaijan vs. Belarus, 12 p.m. (FS2)

France vs. Croatia, 2:45 p.m. (fubo Sports Network)

Denmark vs. Austria, 2:45 p.m. (FS2)

Iceland vs. Israel, 2:45 p.m. (fubo Sports Network 2)

Tuesday, June 14

Armenia vs. Scotland, 12 p.m. (FS2)

Moldova vs. Andorra, 12 p.m. (fubo Sports Network)

Liechtenstein vs. Latvia, 2:45 p.m. (fubo Sports Network)

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Finland, 2:45 p.m. (fubo Sports Network 2)

Romania vs. Montenegro, 2:45 p.m. (fubo Sports Network 3)

Poland vs. Belgium, 2:45 p.m. (fubo Sports Network 7)

Luxembourg vs. Faroe Islands, 2:45 p.m. (fubo Sports Network 4)

Germany vs. Italy, 2:45 p.m. (FS1)

Turkey vs. Lithuania, 2:45 p.m. (fubo Sports Network 5)

Ukraine vs. Ireland, 2:45 p.m. (fubo Sports Network)

Netherlands vs. Wales, 2:45 p.m. (Fox Soccer Plus)

England vs. Hungary, 2:45 p.m. (fubo Sports Network)