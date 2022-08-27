Erik ten Hag's Manchester United end a seven match losing streak away from home with a 1-0 victory over Southampton at Saint Mary's Stadium on Saturday. The only goal of the match was a well built team goal that ended in Diogo Dalot finding Bruno Fernandes in a pocket of space for a great finish. The result from United is a welcome one, but it's a day during which things could've gone differently had United let frustration from Southampton's stiff defense and timely blocks in the box set in.

During the losing streak, which stretches back to March, Manchester United only scored two goals while allowing 21 into their own net. So the fact that they keept a clean sheet is hugely important, especially after United averaged three goals per game over their losing streak away from Old Trafford.

It was always destined to end this way. In the first half, it felt like more of the same could happen as despite Manchester United's best efforts the Saints defense, led by Armel Bella-Kotchap, held strong. United took eight shots in the first period for an xG of 1.88 but only four tested Gavin Bazunu due to Kyle Walker-Peters and Bella-Kotchap blocking two shots each to keep things level heading into the half. Though much of United's production came from a single run of play where they fired on net four times from point blank range without managing to break through.

Sustained pressure would cause the wall of Saints to break in the 55th minute. The United attack of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Elanga had the Southampton defense sitting deep which allowed Dalot to cut the ball back to Fernandes who scored his first goal of the season in style.

The goal upped United's belief in the match as they pushed for another but were unable to find a breakthrough. Casemiro made his debut from the bench in the 80th minute but United had to withstand an onslaught from Southampton to end the match. While the team has the work rate to make it through the first 60 minutes or so, closing games out isn't their strong suit yet. It took a clearance off the line from Dalot deep into stoppage time from a Kyle Walker-Peters shot to preserve the clean sheet, but an ugly win is still a win and given United's struggles to start the season and their long road losing streak, even ugly wins have been hard to come by, especially away from home.

But the room for improvement is clear for Te Hag's men. Southampton outshot Manchester United nine to zero after the 60th minute but United escaped as they only put two shots on target. Some was by design as ten Hag's team was able to sit deep while the Saints forced the issue but with a one goal lead Manchester United need an attacking threat on the counterattack to close out games. Cristiano Ronaldo was introduced into the game in the 68th minute but he didn't provide that, not taking a single shot while he was on the pitch. Anthony Martial might be a preferred option going forward but he is once again nursing an injury, as he has for so much of his career.

Ultimately, i's a good result to end the losing streak, but United will need to improve in big ways before they can be declared anything close to back.