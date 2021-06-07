U.S. national team defender Christian Pulisic converted a penalty kick in second half of extra time as a wild match between the U.S. men's national team turned chaotic in the waning minutes. The foul and subsequently awarded penalty led to a jam-packed few minutes in the Concacaf Nations League final that had everything from dramatic goals, to manager red cards to USMNT players getting pelted with beer cans.

Pulisic dribbled the ball into the box as Mexican defenders made some contact in the box in an attempt to play the ball. The contact was not immediately ruled a foul, but VAR initiated a review and then things began to spiral.

First, Mexican head coach Tata Martino ejected from the game for interrupting the official in his review of the play.

After the extended review, the official awarded the penalty to the United States, and Pulisic stepped up to convert, giving the USMNT the lead in final minutes. Chaotic scenes unfolded as the entire team ran to the corner flag to celebrate the late-game lead, as fans began to pummel the pitch with beer and beverage containers.

During the incident, as fans through beer from the stands, Gio Reyna who had run from the sidelines with the rest of the American team to celebrate was hit by a projectile and stayed down on the field for several minutes.

But the drama didn't even end there. Mexico was subsequently awarded a late penalty as well for a hand ball, but Andres Guardado failed to convert, with backup keeper Ethan Horvath (who was on the field thanks to an injury to starter Zack Steffen) making the save and the USMNT went on to win the Nations League championship.