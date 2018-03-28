USA vs. Paraguay score: Bobby Wood goal secures USMNT win, plus three things to know
A penalty-kick goal by Bobby Wood was enough to lift the Yanks past Paraguay
The United States men's national team took care of business on Tuesday in North Carolina, beating Paraguay 1-0 in an international friendly. It was a match that didn't feature the big names of the USMNT, but there were some interesting and surprising moments, as the Yanks held Miguel Almiron and company in check. Here's everything you need to know:
Bobby Wood was the lone goal scorer
Tyler Adams made a fine run into the box before he was taken down by the goalkeeper and the official blew his whistle for a penalty. Bobby Wood converted the spot kick before the half for the only goal scored on the night.
That had to feel good for Wood, as he's had a rough go of things at Hamburg, having not scored since Aug. 25, going 18 appearances without a goal.
A dream come true for a happy mother
Andrija Novakovich is a promising 21-year-old striker who plays in the Dutch second division, and he made his USA debut in this one. Novakovich's family drove 16 hours to see him play and things got pretty emotional for mom.
Oh yeah, Weah
How cool must it be to be Tim Weah? The 18-year-old plays at Paris Saint-Germain with Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani, and, oh, his dad is a Ballon D'Or winner and the current president of Liberia.
Weah, a talented midfielder, earned his first appearance for the national team. He's the first USMNT player born in the 2000s to make an appearance.
Weah looked a bit nervous though he was able to set up Novakovich with a fine through ball late on. He's a kid that can really provide creativity to the team in the future, and getting his feet wet with the senior squad will only help him progress.
