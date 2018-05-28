USMNT plans to host Lionel Messi's Argentina and James Rodriguez's Colombia during FIFA international window

The United States men's national team is going to have a busy fall. In addition to facing Mexico and reportedly Brazil in September, a source told CBS Sports that the team is finalizing friendlies at home against Argentina and Colombia, possibly during the October FIFA international window.

The source also told CBS Sports that Miami is a potential option for one of the two friendlies. The venues and dates have not been finalized and are yet to be determined.

If finalized, the two opponents will serve as tough tests in a new era of U.S. Soccer after failing to punch a ticket to Russia. Dave Sarachan has been the caretaker of the team since the end of the 2018 World Cup qualifying cycle and will coach the team on Monday against Bolivia and in June against Ireland and France. The expectation is for the United States to have a new coach and general manager after the World Cup. The front office and coaching staff will be able to test the new crop of players with the Gold Cup less than a year away at that point and 2022 World Cup qualifying cycle not too far away.

Colombia is led by Bayern Munich star James Rodriguez and is a dark horse at this summer's World Cup, while Argentina, with Lionel Messi and Paulo Dybala, is one of the favorites to win it all in Russia. USA last played both squads at the 2016 Copa America Centenario where the Americans lost 4-0 to Messi's side in Houston in the semifinals and 1-0 to Colombia in the third-place match, finishing the tournament in fourth.

U.S. Soccer would not confirm the upcoming friendlies against Colombia and Argentina. Per the federation's policy, friendlies aren't made official until contracts are signed. The FIFA friendly window in October lasts from Oct. 8-16. If everything goes as planned, this is how friendly opponents will shake out for the rest of the year for the United States:

May 28 against Bolivia (Chester, Penn.)



June 2 against Ireland (Dublin, Ireland)



June 9 against France (Lyon, France)



Sept. 7 reportedly against Brazil (venue TBA)



Sept. 11 against Mexico (Nashville, Tenn.)



Oct. 8-16 against Colombia and Argentina (venue TBA)



Nov. 15 against England (London, United Kingdom)



Nov. 20 against Italy (venue TBA)



That's one hell of a fall friendly schedule.