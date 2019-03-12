USMNT roster: Gregg Berhalter's first full-strength squad features Pulisic, McKennie and Bradley

United States men's national team coach Gregg Berhalter's first full-strength squad is out ahead of March friendlies against Ecuador and Chile, which are available on fuboTV (Try for free). On Tuesday, U.S. Soccer announced the first squad in which all players were available for selection, and Berhalter called up 24 players including stars Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie.

The U.S. will host Ecuador on March 21 and Chile on March 26. Here's the squad:

U.S. ROSTER BY POSITION (Club; Caps/Goals)

Goalkeepers (3): Ethan Horvath (Club Brugge, BEL; 3/0), Sean Johnson (New York City FC; 6/0), Zac Steffen (Columbus Crew SC; 8/0)

Defenders (8): John Brooks (Wolfsburg, GER; 36/3), Omar Gonzalez (Atlas, MEX; 48/3), Nick Lima (San Jose Earthquakes; 2/0), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls; 4/0), Daniel Lovitz (Montreal Impact; 2/0), Matt Miazga (Reading, ENG; 11/1), Tim Ream (Fulham, ENG; 26/1), DeAndre Yedlin (Newcastle United, ENG; 57/0)

Midfielders (7): Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig, GER; 9/1), Michael Bradley (Toronto FC, CAN; 143/17), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy; 7/2), Weston McKennie (Schalke, GER; 7/1), Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund, GER; 23/9), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders FC; 7/0), Wil Trapp (Columbus Crew SC; 13/0)

Forwards (6): Paul Arriola (D.C. United; 19/3), Corey Baird (Real Salt Lake; 2/0), Jonathan Lewis (New York City FC; 2/0), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders FC; 25/5), Christian Ramirez (LAFC; 2/1), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew SC; 42/6).

Berhalter, who was hired in December 2018, coached his first matches for the U.S. in friendlies against Panama and Costa Rica in January, but that was with an MLS-based squad and didn't include the guys in Europe as it wasn't during a recognized FIFA window. Now he has been able to pick from the entire pool of healthy players and it gives us an idea of what his team could look like heading into the Gold Cup this summer.

Fourteen of the players from this roster were on the January roster, which is a bit more than most expected. The team is young, especially in goal and in attack. Pulisic, McKennie and Adams are the stars in the middle, while in attack young talented players like Lewis, Ramirez and Baird get another chance to impress. In all, 15 of the roster members play in MLS, and the average age is 25 years. Thirteen players hold nine caps or fewer.

The most surprising names not on the list are young strikers Josh Sargent (Werder Bremen) and Tim Weah (PSG, on loan at Celtic). Also, no Jozy Altidore (Toronto) or Bobby Wood (Hannover), two veteran No. 9s who figured to be part of the group.