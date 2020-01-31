USMNT vs. Costa Rica international friendly: Live stream, prediction, pick, TV channel, watch online
The U.S. men's national team opens up 2020 play against Los Ticos in California
The United States men's national team will play its first game of 2020 in an international friendly on Saturday against fellow CONCACAF foe Costa Rica. It's a match filled with MLS talent for the U.S. with some interesting names to watch as coach Gregg Berhalter gets a good look at the depth he has at his disposal.
Here's a look at the full squad for this match.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
USA vs. Costa Rica
- Date: Saturday, Feb. 1
- Time: 3:55 p.m. ET
- Location: Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif.
- TV channel: ESPNEWS and TUDN
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
Storylines
USMNT: Just six players on this squad have double digit caps, and 12 have never played a game for the USMNT. We will likely see some of the familiar faces start like Aaron Long, Gyasi Zardes and Paul Arriola, but somebody to keep an eye on is young striker Jesus Ferreira of FC Dallas. He's a Colombian-born talent with a quality scoring record who will be excited to show what he can do. Another one is midfielder Christian Cappis who played at the U-20 World Cup last summer and plays for Danish club Hobro. He's big, strong and a potential future starter for this team in big-time matches.
Costa Rica: So this is also like a Costa Rica "B" team with so many key players missing. No Keylor Navas, no Joel Campbell and others. But one guy to keep an eye on is Randall Leal. He's one of the star signings for new MLS franchise Nashville SC. He sat down with CBS Sports in Los Angeles earlier this month and is confident, excited and eager to prove his worth.He went as far as saying he sees MLS as a stepping stone to earn a move back to Europe.
Prediction
The U.S. gets a quality victory with a promising showing from Christian Cappis in the middle. Pick: USA 2, Costa Rica 1
-
USWNT vs. Panama preview
The Americans aim to make it six points from six
-
Olympic qualifying: USWNT beats Haiti
The Americans are off to a nice start in qualifying for Tokyo Olympics
-
Sinclair breaks all-time goals record
The Canadian soccer star etched her name in the history books on Wednesday
-
Fans vandalize home of United CEO
Ed Woodward and his family weren't at home at the time of the reported attack
-
United vs. City preview
United needs a small miracle to come back
-
Fernandes to join Manchester United
Everything you need to know about Manchester United's latest reported signing
-
Transfer window deadline updates
A look at everything you need to know with transfer deadline day
-
Bellerin earns a point for Gunners
Bellerin's fine late finish was enough to snatch a point