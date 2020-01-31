USMNT vs. Costa Rica international friendly: Live stream, prediction, pick, TV channel, watch online

The United States men's national team will play its first game of 2020 in an international friendly on Saturday against fellow CONCACAF foe Costa Rica. It's a match filled with MLS talent for the U.S. with some interesting names to watch as coach Gregg Berhalter gets a good look at the depth he has at his disposal.

Here's a look at the full squad for this match.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

USA vs. Costa Rica

Date : Saturday, Feb. 1



: Saturday, Feb. 1 Time : 3:55 p.m. ET



: 3:55 p.m. ET Location : Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif.



: Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif. TV channel : ESPNEWS and TUDN



: ESPNEWS and TUDN Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

Storylines

USMNT: Just six players on this squad have double digit caps, and 12 have never played a game for the USMNT. We will likely see some of the familiar faces start like Aaron Long, Gyasi Zardes and Paul Arriola, but somebody to keep an eye on is young striker Jesus Ferreira of FC Dallas. He's a Colombian-born talent with a quality scoring record who will be excited to show what he can do. Another one is midfielder Christian Cappis who played at the U-20 World Cup last summer and plays for Danish club Hobro. He's big, strong and a potential future starter for this team in big-time matches.

Costa Rica: So this is also like a Costa Rica "B" team with so many key players missing. No Keylor Navas, no Joel Campbell and others. But one guy to keep an eye on is Randall Leal. He's one of the star signings for new MLS franchise Nashville SC. He sat down with CBS Sports in Los Angeles earlier this month and is confident, excited and eager to prove his worth.He went as far as saying he sees MLS as a stepping stone to earn a move back to Europe.

Prediction

The U.S. gets a quality victory with a promising showing from Christian Cappis in the middle. Pick: USA 2, Costa Rica 1