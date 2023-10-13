The United States Men's National Team are ready for a test Saturday when they host four-time World Cup champions Germany in an International Friendly. The Americans are in the early stages of preparation for co-hosting the 2026 World Cup and are gearing up for the Concacaf Nations League next month. They are No. 11 in FIFA's World Rankings and come in off a pair of easy friendly victories, beating Uzbekistan and Oman by a combined score of 7-0 last month. The Germans edged France 2-1 on Sept. 12 to snap a five-match winless run and rank 15th in the world. Germany are 7-0-4 against the USMNT, including three victories in the World Cup.

Saturday's kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET at Pratt and Whitney Stadium in East Hartford, Conn. The latest USMNT vs. Germany odds list Germany as -127 favorites (risk $127 to win $100). The USMNT are +290 underdogs, a draw is priced at +260 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Here are the betting lines and trends for Germany vs. USMNT:

USMNT vs. Germany spread: Germany -0.5 (-120)

USMNT vs. Germany over/under: 2.5 goals

USMNT vs. Germany money line: USMNT +290, Germany -127, Draw +260

USA: Has 37-6 goal advantage since its last loss, going 8-5-0.

GER: Is 3-4-6 in the past year and has been outscored 23-20.

Why you should back Germany

Die Mannschaft should have confidence after beating a strong France team. Veterans Thomas Muller and Leroy Sane scored in that match, and the goal conceded came on a late penalty. Saturday's match will be manager Julian Nagelsmann's first in charge. He replaced Hansi Flick less than a month ago, and the players should be eager to play hard for the former RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich manager. The team is loaded with Bayern stars, so he will have an easy transition.

Muller, Sane, Leon Goretzka and Joshua Kimmich are among those players, and two Barcelona stars play key roles. Ilkay Gundogan, who has 17 international goals, is the captain, and Marc-Andre ter Stegen should be in net. He had 26 clean sheets for Barca last season, more than anyone in the Big Five leagues. Borussia Dortmund's Niclas Fullkrug shared the Bundesliga lead with 16 goals in 2022-23 and has four in his past five appearances for Germany. Muller has 45 international goals. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back the USMNT

The Americans have been rolling and face a struggling German side in front of friendly fans. They have won the past two friendly matchups, in 2013 and 2015, with a 1-0 loss at the 2014 World Cup in between. The USMNT are on a 13-match unbeaten run since a 2-1 friendly loss to Serbia in January. The Americans reached the Round of 16 at the World Cup, while the Germans failed to advance from the group stage. Manager Gregg Berhalter has a loaded roster to set a strong lineup.

Christian Pulisic and 22-year-old Folarin Balogun both are in excellent form, and Gio Reyna is back from a long-term injury. Pulisic has four goals and an assist in eight matches, scoring in his past two, for AC Milan in Serie A. Balogun has scored three and has an assist in seven matches with Monaco in Ligue 1. Weston McKennie, Yunus Musah, Timothy Weah and Ricardo Pepi are all available to join the attack. Germany are 2-4-1 in friendly matches this year, and six of those were home games. See which team to pick here.

