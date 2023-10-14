The United States Men's National Team face world football power Germany for the first time eight years on Saturday when they host an international friendly in East Hartford, Conn. The teams last met in a competitive match at the 2014 World Cup, a 1-0 Germany victory. The USMNT are 4-0-7 against Die Mannschaft in all competitions, the most recent a 2-1 friendly victory in June 2015. The Americans come off consecutive victories against Uzbekistan and Oman last month by a combined score of 7-0. Germany have a new manager making his debut, and they beat France 2-1 on Sept. 12 following a five match winless run (0-1-4).

USMNT vs. Germany spread: Germany -0.5 (-115)

USMNT vs. Germany over/under: 2.5 goals

USMNT vs. Germany money line: USMNT +280, Germany -122, Draw +260

USA: Has 37-6 goal advantage since its last loss, going 8-5-0.

GER: Is 3-4-6 in the past year and has been outscored 23-20.

Why you should back Germany

Die Mannschaft's roster remains stocked with quality players, many of them from Bundesliga power Bayern Munich. New Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann led Bayern to its 33rd German title last season before he was fired. That means he should have an easy transition, as he is familiar with the likes of Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane and Joshua Kimmich. Muller has 45 international goals, and he and fellow Bayern star Sane scored the goals in the morale-boosting victory against the French.

Team captain Ilkay Gundogan and goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, both of Barcelona, along with Arsenal's Kai Havertz and Borussia Dortmund's Niclas Fullkrug, should play big roles. Fullkrug, the Bundesliga's co-leader in goals in 2022-23 with 16, has been on fire. He has seven goals in nine appearances with the national team, four of them in his past five games. Ter Stegen led all European leagues in clean sheets last season with 26 to help lead Barcelona to the Spanish La Liga title. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back the USMNT

The Americans have been rolling and face a struggling German side in front of friendly fans. They have won the past two friendly matchups, in 2013 and 2015, with a 1-0 loss at the 2014 World Cup in between. The USMNT are on a 13-match unbeaten run since a 2-1 friendly loss to Serbia in January. The Americans reached the Round of 16 at the World Cup, while the Germans failed to advance from the group stage. Manager Gregg Berhalter has a loaded roster to set a strong lineup.

Christian Pulisic and 22-year-old Folarin Balogun both are in excellent form, and Gio Reyna is back from a long-term injury. Pulisic has four goals and an assist in eight matches, scoring in his past two, for AC Milan in Serie A. Balogun has scored three and has an assist in seven matches with Monaco in Ligue 1. Weston McKennie, Yunus Musah, Timothy Weah and Ricardo Pepi are all available to join the attack. Germany are 2-4-1 in friendly matches this year, and six of those were home games. See which team to pick here.

