The United States and Honduras meet in the Concacaf Nations League semifinals on Thursday. Honduras reached the semifinals after compiling a 3-0-1 record to win Group C, ahead of Martinique and Trinidad & Tobago. The USMNT, meanwhile, went 3-1-0 in Group A. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver. It can be streamed on Paramount+.

The United States is listed as the -300 (risk $300 to win $100) favorite on the money-line, while Honduras is +1000 and a draw would return +320 in the latest USMNT vs. Honduras odds at William Hill Sportsbook. The over-under for total goals scored is 2.5.

United States vs. Honduras spread: United States -1.5 (+100)

United States vs. Honduras money line: United States -300, Honduras +1000, Draw +320

United States vs. Honduras over-under: 2.5 goals

USMNT: Is 8-1-1 in its last 10 matches dating back to November 2019

HON: Is 0-2-2 since the start of 2020

Green is leaning under 2.5 goals in Thursday's matchup between the United States and Honduras. The United States has dominated the series, which dates back to 1965. The Americans are 17-3-5 all-time against Honduras, including 12-2-3 in official competition. Honduras did defeat the U.S. on its home soil 3-2 in World Cup qualifying on Sept. 1, 2001.

In Group C play leading up to the semifinals, Brayan Moya and Alberth Elis each scored two goals, while five other players found the back of the net for Honduras. Since beginning international competition in 1921, Honduras has qualified for three World Cups, including two in the past decade -- 2010 and 2014.

The United States, meanwhile, gets a much-needed boost with the return of star attacker Christian Pulisic and starting goalie Zack Steffen. The two missed the Americans' last friendly, a 2-1 loss to Switzerland, when they were competing with their clubs in the UEFA Champions League final.

