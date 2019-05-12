USWNT beats South Africa in first World Cup tune-up behind two goals from Sam Mewis

The U.S. women's national team debuts at the World Cup on June 11, but before this team aims to retain its title it has three tune-up games. The first one was on Sunday, and it was Sam Mewis' two goals that helped the Red, White and Blue to a 3-0 victory over South Africa.

The United States had 20 shots to South Africa's five, and the U.S. had 71 percent of the possession in what ended up being a walk in the park. Mewis scored the winner 37 minutes in before getting her second in the 78th minute, and veteran Carli Lloyd scored the third in the 92nd minute.

Here's the winning goal, which came with a lovely little cut from Mewis and an even better shot:

USA LEADS! 🎯🇺🇸



Sam Mewis gives the USWNT a 1-0 lead vs South Africa with her 10th international goal. pic.twitter.com/kbge9W0NZK — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) May 12, 2019

A fine result for the United States, but the result hardly matters. These are tune-up games for the team to work on things, build chemistry, confidence and more. While getting the victory is nice, it will provide the coaches with some film to work with as they aim to fine tune things before the opener against Thailand.

The United States' remaining two friendlies are against New Zealand on Thursday and Mexico on Sunday.

