The National Women's Soccer League regular reason is back with a bang as several international players made their return from the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. The league played Challenge Cup matches during the international tournament, but the regular season took a brief pause. The league had 61 players representing their respective nations at the World Cup, with 22 U.S. women's national team members. The USWNT bowed out of the tournament in the round of 16 and some players wasted no time in making an impact over week 16 action in the league.

Sophia Smith

The reigning MVP scored two goals and recorded an assist in her first-ever World Cup with the USWNT. She featured off the bench in her return to Portland Thorns FC when she came on as a substitute in the second half. Smith scored just one minute into her return in what turned out to be the game-winner after a quick give-and-go with Morgan Weaver. Take a look:

The Thorns were down to ten players after defender Morgan Weaver received a red card early in the first half, and Smith's go-ahead goal secured all three points for the squad. The victory boosted Portland ahead of North Carolina in the standings as the two teams continue to battle for first place. For Smith, it's her 11th goal of the season, and with six games remaining, she could break the mark of 14 regular season goals she scored in 2022.

Ashley Sanchez

After being named to the USWNT World Cup roster, Sanchez exited the tournament as one of four players who didn't play any World Cup minutes. She made a statement in her return to the Washington Spirit as the team continues to battle for playoff positioning and stays in the hunt for the NWSL Shield. The game between Houston Dash and Washington was scoreless for an hour till Sanchez got involved, scoring her team's only goal.

Sanchez's goal-scoring streak now extends to four consecutive NWSL games, the longest streak in her career. She was the architect and finisher on the sequence between her and Ouleymata Sarr --the France international who the Spirit just signed in June -- and the goal is Sanchez's 12th career NWSL goal. Houston did equalize in stoppage time, but the draw keeps the Spirit in fourth place and within striking distance of the NWSL Shield.

Impact elsewhere

USWNT No.1 goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher returned to action with the Chicago Red Stars but had a rough welcome as they conceded five goals against Orlando Pride. USWNT backup keeper Casey Murphy was also on the losing side as she returned in goal for North Carolina Courage. Spirit goalkeeper Aubrey Bledsoe started for Washington after spending time with the USWNT in the World Cup as the third-string keeper.

Forward Alex Morgan played 68 minutes for San Diego Wave FC in their 2-1 win against NJ/NY Gotham FC, and Kelly O'Hara was a late-game substitute for Gotham. Alyssa Thompson started on the wing for Angel City FC in a 1-1 draw against Racing Louisville FC.

What's next

There are still USWNT players who are gradually making their way back into the league after extensive time away at the World Cup. The NWSL regular season will continue with week 17 action on Aug. 25 and Challenge Cup semifinals kickoff on Sept 6. As always, you can watch NWSL all season long on Paramount+.