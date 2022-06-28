The United States women's national team's will play their final tune-up before the Concacaf Women's Championship when they face Colombia on Tuesday night. The Americans just played the South Americans on Saturday, winning 3-0 with Sophia Smith scoring a brace. The U.S. are the heavy favorites in this match, as usual, and another convincing victory will set them up with all the momentum they need ahead of the World Cup qualifying tournament.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Tuesday, June 28 | Time: 10 p.m. ET

Location: Rio Tinto Stadium -- Sandy, Utah

TV: ESPN | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Storylines

USWNT: The U.S. recorded 22 shots in the win over Colombia on Saturday, had 73% possession and registered over 300 more passes. They were able to move the ball around with ease against a team prone to turning the ball over, and this should be no different. With key players like Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe helping the team off the the bench, the score could be even more lopsided this time around. After all the USWNT did miss two penalties on Saturday.

Colombia: The attack is the issue with this team, having failed to score in three of their last four games. Breaking down this U.S. side won't be easy, as they've conceded just one goal in their last six games. They must prioritize defense and look to go on the counter, though the prospects of that aren't all that promising after recording just one shot in the last game.

Prediction

A dominant first half sees this one essentially over at the break, with five different players scoring. Pick: USWNT 5, Colombia 0