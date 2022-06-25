The United States Women's National Team will play the first of two women's international friendly matches against Colombia on Saturday night outside Denver. The USWNT is making final preparations for the Concacaf W Championship, which starts on the Fourth of July. Coach Vlatko Andonovski has chosen a young squad for the matchups, but stars like Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe also will be in the mix for starting spots. The teams will meet again Tuesday in Sandy, Utah. The USWNT will kick off Concacaf play on July 4 in Mexico, with their first match against Haiti. The tournament doubles as qualifying for the 2023 Women's World Cup in New Zealand. The Stars and Stripes had a disappointing showing in their last major competition, losing to Canada in the semifinal at the 2020 Olympics, but they are unbeaten in 12 games since then (9-3-0).

USWNT vs. Colombia Over/Under: 5.5 goals

USWNT vs. Colombia money line: USA -10000, Colombia +2200, Draw +1500

USWNT: It has scored 411 goals and yielded 63 since 2016, going 102-15-6

COL: It has a 181-162 goal advantage over its 115 matches (51-25-39)



Why you should back the USWNT

Morgan and Rapinoe remain excellent players, though Rapinoe is on hand more for her leadership right now. The 36-year-old hasn't played much with OL Reign this year after being slowed by an injury. Morgan, 32, has been on fire for the San Diego Wave, leading the NWSL with 11 goals. The USWNT also has young stars like 24-year-old Mallory Pugh, who has 23 international goals and Portland Thorns star 21-year-old Sophia Smith.

The Americans have never lost to Colombia, going 7-1-0 in their eight previous meetings. They remain the No. 1 team in FIFA's women's rankings, while Colombia is 28th. There is a healthy mix of veterans and youth in the back, as well, with captain Becky Sauerbrunn and Kelly O'Hara leading a defense that also should feature Alana Cook, 25, and Naomi Girma, 21. Team USA has scored at least four goals in eight of the 12 games since losing to Canada in Tokyo.

Why you should back Colombia

The Colombians could benefit from the Americans' youth movement, as Andonovski tries to find the right mix, especially on the back line. Sauerbrunn is 37 and O'Hara is 33, and five of the six other defenders have less than 15 caps. The USWNT has been held off the score sheet twice and to one goal another time in its past nine games, so it doesn't always bring its "A" game. Colombia is on a seven-game unbeaten run since a 2-0 loss to Mexico last September.

The Colombians are led by captain Daniela Montoya and striker Catalina Usme, who has 20 goals in 29 international matches. They helped the team battle to two draws with Argentina and two more against Venezuela over their past four games. Before that, they won consecutive games over Uruguay and beat Chile 2-0. Colombia has scored 10 goals over its seven-match unbeaten streak. It posted four clean sheets over that span, including two of the past three.

