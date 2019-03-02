USWNT vs. England: SheBelieves Cup prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online
The U.S. is facing a match it cannot lose if it hopes to win the cup
The United States women's national team plays its second match of the SheBelieves Cup on Saturday in Nashville against England. After drawing the opener against Japan after conceding a late goal, the U.S. needs at least a point here to have any hope of winning the cup, while a victory would put the team in the driver's seat to win it.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
SheBelieves Cup: USA vs. England
- Date: Saturday, March 2
- Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Nissan Stadium
- TV channel: FOX
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Odds: N/A
Storylines
USA: If the U.S. draws, it will be two points back entering the last game, meaning an Englnad win over Japan would seal the title for the English. So here the U.S. can really only afford a win after dropping points the first time out. Expect to see more of Christen Press after her big impact off the bench in the opener.
England: The English are coming off a fine win over Brazil on Wednesday to open the cup, coming from behind with two goals in the second half. It was a match England deserved to win, recording seven shots on frame and allowing just one.
USA vs. England prediction
The Americans win thanks to another Alex Morgan goal as the defense shows more than it did against Japan on Wednesday, playing with more caution and more control.
Pick: USA
