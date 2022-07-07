The United States women's national team will square off against Jamaica in Matchday 2 of the Concacaf W Championship. The USWNT are coming off of a 3-0 win against Haiti and Jamaica defeated Mexico 1-0 to open the tournament as both teams sit atop Group A standings. A win for either side will put them in prime position to win the group with one game remaining.

The Concacaf W Championship serves as World Cup, Olympic and Gold Cup qualifying all rolled into one competition, with all the action taking place in Monterrey, Mexico. Eight teams are spilt into two groups, and the top two teams from each group will earn a spot in the 2023 FIFA World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. The competition also serves as qualification for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris and the 2024 Gold Cup.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Game: Concacaf W Championship group stage

Date: Thursday, July 7 | Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Estadio BBVA Bancomer -- Nuevo León, Mexico

TV and live stream: Paramount+

Thursday's Concacaf W schedule

Thursday, July 7

Concacaf pre-match show, 6:30 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Jamaica vs. United States, 7 p.m. ET (Paramount+)



Concacaf studio coverage, 9 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Haiti vs. Mexico, 10 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Storylines

United States: The team enters Matchday 2 off a 3-0 win against Haiti where Alex Morgan bagged a brace and Midge Purce found the back of the net late into the proceedings to put the game out of reach. USWNT coach Vlatko Andonovski is expected to rotate his lineup and has already said that Alyssa Naeher will return to net after Casey Murphy got the start in goal in the opening match. It's evident the team is dealing with a number of lingering injuries, as Andi Sullivan (quad) and Kelley O'Hara (hamstring) got the start as they work their way back to full strength while Lindsey Horan and Sophia Smith were subbed in the second half and donned a medical wrap.

The team will also be without Megan Rapinoe, who is away from the team to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Rapinoe has recent success against Jamaica, scoring against the Reggae Girlz during the 2018 Concacaf W Championship semifinals -- Morgan scored twice during the same match. The USWNT could rely on another big game from Morgan, who has three goals in two games against Jamaica.

Jamaica: The Reggae Girlz have put themselves in a strong position to exit the group as a top two seed after a 1-0 win against tournament hosts Mexico. The lone goal came from striker Bunny Shaw, who will likely be double teamed during the match against USWNT. Look for Jody Brown or Trudi Carter tasked with trying to produce offense for Jamaica. The two players are tied for second on Jamaica with five goals each during the qualifying round.

Head coach Lorne Donaldson had his team well prepared during their win against Mexico, as they limited the impact of the midfield and isolated one of their best players in Maria Sanchez. An organized defensive performance down the stretch aided the team in their victory, and will be relied upon once more against the USWNT.