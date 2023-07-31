The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup is nearing the end of the group stage, and the United States women's national team has one final match to determine their path to the knockout rounds. They will face Portugal on Tuesday at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, to determine their final position in the group. A win or draw against the Iberians can seal their place in the knockouts. A loss opens the door to disaster if they lose against Portugal and the Netherlands win or draw against Vietnam.

The USWNT is coming off a 1-1 draw against the Netherlands, with the equalizer provided by Lindsey Horan. Portugal is coming off their first-ever World Cup victory, a 2-0 win over fellow debutants Vietnam. Portugal's victory keeps them in contention to advance, but they must defeat the U.S. in a would-be upset. Check out all the scenarios for Group E ahead of the match.

Viewing information

Date : Tuesday, August 1 | Time : 3 a.m. ET

: Tuesday, August 1 | : 3 a.m. ET Location : Eden Park -- Auckland, New Zealand

: Eden Park -- Auckland, New Zealand TV: Fox | Live stream: fubo (try for free) and Fox Sports app

Fox | fubo (try for free) and Fox Sports app Odds: USA: -400; Draw: +420; Portugal: +1100 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

USWNT group schedule

All times Eastern

Friday, July 21

USA 3, Vietnam 0

Wednesday, July 26

USWNT 1, Netherlands 1

Tuesday, Aug. 1

USWNT vs. Portugal, 3 a.m. -- Eden Park, Auckland

USWNT Starting XI projection

Naeher, Fox, Ertz, Girma, Dunn, Sullivan, Horan, Lavelle, Smith, Morgan, Williams

The team was able to steal back momentum against the Netherlands in the second half, and Rose Lavelle provided the tempo change. But a further lack of substitutions by coach Vlatko Andonovski, when the game felt ripe for the taking, led to questions and criticism. Lavelle has been "medically clear" for some time, but the coaching staff has hesitated to build her minutes.

Lynn Williams is the only forward among the attacking core that has not played any minutes during the tournament. Her counter-press skills were missed during the final minutes of the Netherlands game, and she could get minutes ahead of the knockout rounds. The centerback duo of Julie Ertz and Naomi Girma has rapidly developed defensive chemistry through the first two games. It should continue to get the start moving forward.

Storylines

USWNT: After a dominating 3-0 performance against Vietnam, where pundits wanted more goals, the group had to settle for a 1-1 draw against the Netherlands. Lavelle's substitution snagged momentum back, and Horan rallied the group with her equalizer, but the result has left casual fans and some die-hards wanting more. The two-time reigning World Cup champions have lots of pressure to provide a "statement game" in this group stage.

It's a layer of expectation that comes with being the world's No. 1 ranked team. Still, it is perhaps a more telling sign that the general American soccer public isn't as aware of the elevated completion across the globe since the 2019 tournament. The USWNT's latest challenge is an example of this. Despite Portugal's 10 all-time losses against the United States, they are a squad here to play teams tough and will give the U.S. headaches in a must-win match.

Look for the U.S. to try and get on the front foot early in their final group match and try to generate some fear factor that has gone missing from this team for a while now.

Portugal: The Portuguese got off to a disappointing start after a narrow 1-0 loss against the Netherlands. The group will be motivated by their first-ever World Cup win against Vietnam, the co-debutants of the group. They're led by manager Francisco Neto, who has coached the Portuguese Women's National Team since 2014 and achieved their first UEFA Women's Championship qualifying in 2017 and again in 2022.

They will be motivated by their recent historic World Cup win and have promising talent in Benfica attacker Kika Nazareth. The 20-year-old attacker scored her first World Cup goal against Vietnam, but she will have a massive challenge against the USWNT backline. Look for Nazareth and the team to frustrate the Americans in a low block and try to counter when possible.

USWNT vs. Portugal prediction

There's pressure going into the final game, and there is no better time for the team to deliver the message to the tournament. Pick: USWNT 3, Portugal 0.