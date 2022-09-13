The Champions League is back in action Tuesday on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

Inter Milan @ Viktoria Plzen

What to Know

We're heading into Matchday 2 of the Champions League group stage, and Inter Milan will be playing Viktoria Plzen at 12:45 p.m. ET Tuesday, Sept. 13 at Doosan Arena. Inter Milan is coming off of a 2-0 loss to Bayern Munchen. Similarly, Viktoria Plzen lost 5-1 to Barcelona this past Wednesday. Right now, Inter Milan (zero points) is in third place in Group C, while Viktoria Plzen (zero points) is last in the group. Recall that only the top two teams in the group will advance to the knockout phase.

Inter Milan wants a win to keep them out of last. A win for Viktoria Plzen would get them out of last place.

