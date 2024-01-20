The Premier League is back in action on Saturday as Ivan Toney returns

Who's Playing

Nottingham Forest @ Brentford

Current Records: Nottingham Forest 5-5-10, Brentford 5-4-10

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 12:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: Gtech Community Stadium

Gtech Community Stadium TV: NBC

NBC Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: fuboTV

What to Know

After a short break, it's finally time for some more EPL action. Nottingham Forest will head out on the road to face off against Brentford at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Gtech Community Stadium. Nottingham pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the favored Brentford.

Even though Nottingham has not done well against Man United recently (they were 0-0-3 in their previous three matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way back in December of 2023. Nottingham came out on top in a nail-biter against Man United and snuck past 2-1. The last goal Nottingham scored came from Morgan Gibbs-White in minute 82.

Meanwhile, Brentford has not won a game since December 2, 2023, a trend which continued back in December of 2023. They took a 3-1 hit to the loss column at the hands of Crystal Palace.

The victory makes it two in a row for Nottingham and bumps their season record up to 5-5-10. As for Brentford, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost five of their last six matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-4-10 record this season.

Odds

Brentford is a solid favorite against Nottingham Forest, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -108 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Brentford won 1 game and tied 2 games in their last 3 contests with Nottingham Forest.