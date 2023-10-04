The Champions League returns to action this week across Paramount+, CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network.
Who's Playing
- Young Boys @ Crvena Zvezda
- Current Records: Young Boys 0-0-1, Crvena Zvezda 0-0-1
Golazo Starting XI Newsletter
Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe
Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, October 4, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Stadion Rajko Mitic
- TV: CBS Sports Golazo Network
- Online Streaming: Paramount+
- Follow: CBS Sports App
What to Know
Don't miss CBS Sports Golazo Network's Morning Footy, now in podcast form! Our crew brings you all the news, views, highlights and laughs you need to follow the Beautiful Game in every corner of the globe, every Monday-Friday all year long.
Young Boys has enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they'll head out on the road. They will face off against Crvena Zvezda in the Champions League Group Stage at 3:00 p.m. ET on October 4th at Stadion Rajko Mitic. Given that the two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.
While it was all tied up 1-1 at halftime, Young Boys was not quite RB Leipzig's equal in the second half back in September. Young Boys fell 3-1 to RB Leipzig.
Meanwhile, Crvena Zvezda dropped the ball in their first Group Stage match against Manchester City, so they desperatly need a win here. They will be looking for a result a little better than the 3-1 loss they were dealt back in September when they meet later in the season.
The lossed dropped both teams records down to 0-0-1.
Now that the field's been narrowed down to 32 teams, the Champions League is starting to heat up. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other Champions League content.
Odds
Crvena Zvezda is the favorite in this one, according to the latest Champions League odds, being +110 to win.
The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.
Series History
Young Boys and Crvena Zvezda have tied in their last 2 contests.
- Aug 27, 2019 - Young Boys 1 vs. Crvena Zvezda 1
- Aug 21, 2019 - Crvena Zvezda 2 vs. Young Boys 2
Wednesday's Champions League TV Schedule
|Wednesday, Oct. 4
|Time
|How to watch
Atletico Madrid vs. Feyenoord
12:45 p.m.
Paramount+ / CBS Sports Golazo Network
Antwerp vs. Shakhtar Donetsk
12:45 p.m.
Paramount+
UEFA Champions League Today Pre-Match
2 p.m.
Paramount+ / CBS Sports Network
The Golazo Show
3 p.m.
Paramount+
Newcastle United vs. Paris Saint-Germain
3 p.m.
Paramount+
Borussia Dortmund vs. AC Milan
3 p.m.
Paramount+
RB Leipzig vs. Manchester City
3 p.m.
Paramount+
Porto vs. Barcelona
3 p.m.
Paramount+
Crvena zvezda vs. Young Boys
3 p.m.
Paramount+ / CBS Sports Golazo Network
Celtic vs. Lazio
3 p.m.
Paramount+ / CBS Sports Network
UEFA Champions League Today Post-Match
5 p.m.
Paramount+ / CBS Sports Network
The Champions Club
6 p.m.
CBS Sports Golazo Network
Kickin' It
7 p.m.
CBS Sports Golazo Network