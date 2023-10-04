The Champions League returns to action this week across Paramount+, CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Who's Playing

Young Boys @ Crvena Zvezda

Current Records: Young Boys 0-0-1, Crvena Zvezda 0-0-1

How To Watch

What to Know

Young Boys has enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they'll head out on the road. They will face off against Crvena Zvezda in the Champions League Group Stage at 3:00 p.m. ET on October 4th at Stadion Rajko Mitic. Given that the two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

While it was all tied up 1-1 at halftime, Young Boys was not quite RB Leipzig's equal in the second half back in September. Young Boys fell 3-1 to RB Leipzig.

Meanwhile, Crvena Zvezda dropped the ball in their first Group Stage match against Manchester City, so they desperatly need a win here. They will be looking for a result a little better than the 3-1 loss they were dealt back in September when they meet later in the season.

The lossed dropped both teams records down to 0-0-1.

Now that the field's been narrowed down to 32 teams, the Champions League is starting to heat up. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other Champions League content.

Odds

Crvena Zvezda is the favorite in this one, according to the latest Champions League odds, being +110 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Young Boys and Crvena Zvezda have tied in their last 2 contests.

Aug 27, 2019 - Young Boys 1 vs. Crvena Zvezda 1

Aug 21, 2019 - Crvena Zvezda 2 vs. Young Boys 2

Wednesday's Champions League TV Schedule