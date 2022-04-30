The Houston Dynamo have improved in a big way this season and a large part of that improvement is their new forward Sebastian Ferrerira. The 24 year old Designated Player has scored four goals and assisted one more over nine starts, but his fourth is clearly the best of the bunch so far, and it's one anybody would be hard pressed to top. Only five minutes into the match, he opened the scoring of their game versus Austin FC with a goal from midfield.

It's not only that it takes a lot of confidence and good vision to catch the keeper out from that distance but also the execution not to send the ball ballooning into the stands has to be perfect. Ferreira's was. Austin pushed forward and Brad Stuver ventured out of his own box and support. So when Ferreira sound himself on the ball, he seized his moment. Stuver almost made it back and even got a hand on the ball, but a keeper has to be aware that players will try things like this.

Adding insult to injury, Stuver ended up being subbed from the match as he suffered a right knee laceration while diving from the shot. He was replaced only nine minutes in by Andrew Tarbell. Not exactly a dream outing for Austin's number one.