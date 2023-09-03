The Premier League is back in action on Sunday.

Who's Playing

Aston Villa @ Liverpool

Current Records: Aston Villa 2-0-1, Liverpool 2-1-0

How To Watch

When: Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 9 a.m. ET

Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 9 a.m. ET Where: Anfield

Anfield TV: USA Network

USA Network Online Streaming: fubo (Try for free)

What to Know

Liverpool will be playing in front of their home fans against Aston Villa at 9:00 a.m. ET on Sunday at Anfield. Coming in fresh off a victory as the underdog, the Reds will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Liverpool faced off against Newcastle for the first time this season, and the Reds walked away the winners. Liverpool won by a goal and slipped past Newcastle United 2-1. The win made it back-to-back wins for the Reds.

It took two tries, but Aston Villa can finally say they have a win on the road. They took their matchup against Burnley on Sunday 3-1. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Villans.

Their wins bumped Liverpool to 2-1-0 and Aston Villa to 2-0-1. Watch the match and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

Odds

Liverpool is a solid favorite against Aston Villa, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -149 to win.

The over/under is set at 3.5 goals.

Series History

Liverpool has won 6 out of their last 8 games against Aston Villa.