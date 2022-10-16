The Premier League is back in action on Sunday.

Who's Playing

Manchester City @ Liverpool

Current Records: Manchester City 7-0-2; Liverpool 2-2-4

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, Manchester City will be on the road. They and Liverpool are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday at Anfield. Last year, Man City and Liverpool were perfect equals, playing to 2-2 and 2-2 draws.

Man City kept a clean sheet against Southampton on Saturday and took the game 4-0.

Meanwhile, the Reds fell a goal shy of Arsenal on Sunday, losing 3-2.

Manchester City's victory lifted them to 7-0-2 (second place with 23 points) while Liverpool's loss dropped them down to 2-2-4 (10th place with ten points). We'll see if Man City can repeat their recent success or if Liverpool bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

Who: Liverpool vs. Manchester City

Liverpool vs. Manchester City When: Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET

Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET Where: Anfield

Anfield TV: Telemundo, USA Network

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Liverpool +275; Draw +295; Manchester City -113 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Series History

Manchester City have won four out of their last 12 games against Liverpool.