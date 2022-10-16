The Premier League is back in action on Sunday.
Who's Playing
- Manchester City @ Liverpool
- Current Records: Manchester City 7-0-2; Liverpool 2-2-4
What to Know
After a two-game homestand, Manchester City will be on the road. They and Liverpool are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday at Anfield. Last year, Man City and Liverpool were perfect equals, playing to 2-2 and 2-2 draws.
Man City kept a clean sheet against Southampton on Saturday and took the game 4-0.
Meanwhile, the Reds fell a goal shy of Arsenal on Sunday, losing 3-2.
Manchester City's victory lifted them to 7-0-2 (second place with 23 points) while Liverpool's loss dropped them down to 2-2-4 (10th place with ten points). We'll see if Man City can repeat their recent success or if Liverpool bounces back and reverse their fortune.
Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.
How To Watch
- Who: Liverpool vs. Manchester City
- When: Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET
- Where: Anfield
- TV: Telemundo, USA Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Odds: Liverpool +275; Draw +295; Manchester City -113 (via Caesars Sportsbook)
Series History
Manchester City have won four out of their last 12 games against Liverpool.
- Apr 10, 2022 - Liverpool 2 vs. Manchester City 2
- Oct 03, 2021 - Manchester City 2 vs. Liverpool 2
- Feb 07, 2021 - Manchester City 4 vs. Liverpool 1
- Nov 08, 2020 - Liverpool 1 vs. Manchester City 1
- Jul 02, 2020 - Manchester City 4 vs. Liverpool 0
- Nov 10, 2019 - Liverpool 3 vs. Manchester City 1
- Jan 03, 2019 - Manchester City 2 vs. Liverpool 1
- Oct 07, 2018 - Manchester City 0 vs. Liverpool 0
- Jan 14, 2018 - Liverpool 4 vs. Manchester City 3
- Sep 09, 2017 - Manchester City 5 vs. Liverpool 0
- Mar 19, 2017 - Liverpool 1 vs. Manchester City 1
- Dec 31, 2016 - Liverpool 1 vs. Manchester City 0