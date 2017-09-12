WATCH: Neymar and Mbappe score in their Champions League debut for PSG

This match started off perfectly for the visitors

Neymar and Kylian Mbappe both scored in their Ligue 1 debut for PSG, and they've done it again in the Champions League on Tuesday. Neymar, the world's most expensive player opened the scoring for the Parisians in the group stage opener at Celtic, using his blazing speed early on to get behind the back line and finishing with class. Take a look:

Newboy Mbappe, who joined from Monaco this month, also got in on the scoring moments later, giving PSG a 2-0 advantage.

Boy, folks better get used to these two as PSG has lofty expectations this season after a busy transfer window.

