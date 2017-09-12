WATCH: Neymar and Mbappe score in their Champions League debut for PSG

Neymar and Kylian Mbappe both scored in their Ligue 1 debut for PSG, and they've done it again in the Champions League on Tuesday. Neymar, the world's most expensive player opened the scoring for the Parisians in the group stage opener at Celtic, using his blazing speed early on to get behind the back line and finishing with class. Take a look:

5th game for PSG, 5th goal.



Okay, Neymar.👏 https://t.co/WzSvUCGwYh — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) September 12, 2017

Newboy Mbappe, who joined from Monaco this month, also got in on the scoring moments later, giving PSG a 2-0 advantage.

Neymar ➡️ Mbappé



Get used to it, folks. https://t.co/hn7GbAkJ4W — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) September 12, 2017

Boy, folks better get used to these two as PSG has lofty expectations this season after a busy transfer window.