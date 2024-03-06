The Champions League returns to action on Wednesday with coverage across CBS, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network.
Who's Playing
- RB Leipzig @ Real Madrid
- Current Records: RB Leipzig 4-0-3, Real Madrid 7-0-0
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Santiago Bernabéu
- Online Streaming: Paramount+
What to Know
After a short break, it's finally time for some more Champions League action. RB Leipzig will face off against Real Madrid in the second leg of the Round of 16 at 3:00 p.m. ET on March 6th at Santiago Bernabéu. RB Leipzig's last four Champions League contests have been decided by no more than a goal, so don't be surprised if it's a close one.
RB Leipzig has some ground to make up against Real Madrid considering the result of their first leg back in February. RB Leipzig fell just short of Real Madrid by a score of 1-0. The contest was a 0-0 toss-up at halftime, but RB Leipzig couldn't quite close it out.
RB Leipzig's defeat dropped their record down to 4-0-3. As for Real Madrid, the win for they keeps them at an undefeated 7-0-0.
With the Quarter-finals looming, the pair are getting even closer to the title. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other Champions League content.
Odds
Real Madrid is a huge favorite against RB Leipzig, according to the latest Champions League odds, being -175 to win.
The over/under is 3.5 goals.
Champions League TV schedule
All times Eastern
|Wednesday, March 6
|Time
|How to watch
|CBS Sports Golazo Matchday
|1 PM
|CBS Sports Golazo Network
UEFA Champions League Today Pre-Match
2:00 PM
CBS, Paramount+
Manchester City vs. Copenhagen
3:00 PM
CBS, Paramount+
Real Madrid vs. RB Leipzig
3:00 PM
Multicast Stream
3:00 PM
UEFA Champions League Today Post-Match
5:00 PM
|Scoreline
|5:00 PM
|CBS Sports Golazo Network
|The Champions Club
|8:00 PM
|CBS Sports Golazo Network