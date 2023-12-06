The Premier League returns to action on Wednesday.

Who's Playing

Liverpool @ Sheffield United

Current Records: Liverpool 9-4-1, Sheffield United 1-2-11

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: Bramall Lane

Bramall Lane TV: Peacock

Peacock Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Liverpool is 4-0-0 in EPL play against Sheffield since September of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. Liverpool will head out on the road to face off against Sheffield United at 2:30 p.m. ET at Bramall Lane. Despite being away, Liverpool is favored nonetheless.

Liverpool and Fulham combined for 17 shots on goal on Sunday, which explains the impressive seven total goals scored. Liverpool came out on top in a nail-biter against Fulham and snuck past 4-3. The result kept Liverpool happy, as they haven't lost a game since September 30th.Meanwhile, Sheffield can only go 1-1 at best against Burnley this season after their first game on Saturday. Their painful 5-0 loss to Burnley might stick with them for a while. Sheffield has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Liverpool pushed their record up to 9-4-1 with that victory, which was their seventh straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 3.0 goals per game. As for Sheffield, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost eight of their last ten matches, which is in line with their 1-2-11 record this season.

Liverpool was able to grind out a solid win over Sheffield when the teams last played back in February of 2021, winning 2-0. Will Liverpool repeat their success, or does Sheffield have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Liverpool is a huge favorite against Sheffield United, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -517 to win.

The over/under is set at 3.5 goals.

Series History

Liverpool has won all of the games they've played against Sheffield United in the last 4 years.