The Premier League is back in action on Sunday.

Who's Playing

Manchester City @ Tottenham Hotspur

Current Records: Manchester City 14-3-3; Tottenham Hotspur 11-7-3

What to Know

Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. They are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Tottenham won both of their matches against Man City last season (1-0 and 3-2) and is aiming for the same result this time around.

Spurs came up short against Arsenal two weeks ago, falling 2-0.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up nothing to nothing at halftime, but Man City was not quite Manchester United's equal in the second half when they met three weeks ago. Man City lost 2-1 to Man United.

The losses put Tottenham at and Man City at Writer Option Sys Failure. Neither Tottenham (4-1 after losses) nor Man City ( 2-0) has made a habit of hanging their heads after losses this year, so another slip-up will be unusual territory for either team.

CBS Sports has the daily soccer podcast for you, covering everything you need to know about the beautiful game. Make sure to give House of Champions a follow for coverage of the biggest games, stories, transfer news with Fabrizio Romano, and everything else going on in the world's most popular sport.

How To Watch

Who: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester City

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester City When: Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET

Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET Where: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium TV: USA Network

USA Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Caesars Sportsbook odds: Spurs +360; Draw +295; Man City -145

Series History

Manchester City have won six out of their last 13 games against Tottenham Hotspur.