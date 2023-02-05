The Premier League is back in action on Sunday.
Who's Playing
- Manchester City @ Tottenham Hotspur
- Current Records: Manchester City 14-3-3; Tottenham Hotspur 11-7-3
What to Know
Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. They are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Tottenham won both of their matches against Man City last season (1-0 and 3-2) and is aiming for the same result this time around.
Spurs came up short against Arsenal two weeks ago, falling 2-0.
Meanwhile, it was all tied up nothing to nothing at halftime, but Man City was not quite Manchester United's equal in the second half when they met three weeks ago. Man City lost 2-1 to Man United.
The losses put Tottenham at and Man City at. Neither Tottenham (4-1 after losses) nor Man City (2-0) has made a habit of hanging their heads after losses this year, so another slip-up will be unusual territory for either team.
How To Watch
- Who: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester City
- When: Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET
- Where: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
- TV: USA Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Caesars Sportsbook odds: Spurs +360; Draw +295; Man City -145
Series History
Manchester City have won six out of their last 13 games against Tottenham Hotspur.
