Watch Watford vs. Crystal Palace: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Watford vs. Crystal Palace soccer game
Who's Playing
Watford (home) vs. Crystal Palace (away)
Current Records: Watford 1-9-5; Crystal Palace 6-6-3
What to Know
After two games on the road, Watford is heading back home. They and Crystal Palace are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at Vicarage Road. Watford staggers in eager to bring about an end to their three-game losing streak.
It was all tied up nothing to nothing at halftime, but Watford was not quite Leicester City's equal in the second half when they met on Wednesday. Watford took a 2-0 hit to the loss column at the hands of Leicester.
Meanwhile, it was all tied up nothing to nothing at the half for Crystal Palace and Bournemouth, but Crystal Palace stepped up in the second half. Crystal Palace dodged a bullet, finishing off Bournemouth 1-0.
Watford got away with a 2-1 win when the two teams last met in January. Will they repeat their success, or does Crystal Palace have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- Who: Watford vs. Crystal Palace
- When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET
- Where: Vicarage Road
- Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Watford and Crystal Palace both have two wins in their last six games.
- Jan 12, 2019 - Watford 2 vs. Crystal Palace 1
- Aug 26, 2018 - Watford 2 vs. Crystal Palace 1
- Apr 21, 2018 - Crystal Palace 0 vs. Watford 0
- Dec 12, 2017 - Crystal Palace 2 vs. Watford 1
- Mar 18, 2017 - Crystal Palace 1 vs. Watford 0
- Dec 26, 2016 - Crystal Palace 1 vs. Watford 1
