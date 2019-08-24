Watch Watford vs. West Ham United: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Watford vs. West Ham United soccer game
Who's Playing
Watford (home) vs. West Ham United (away)
Current Records: Watford 0-2-0; West Ham United 0-1-1
What to Know
West Ham United is hoping to carry away a victory in their first match against Watford of the season. They will face off against one another at 10 a.m. ET this coming Saturday at Vicarage Road. The teams split their matchups last year, with Watford winning the first 2-0 on the road and West Ham United taking the second 4-1.
On Saturday, West Ham went toe to toe against Brighton & Hove Albion in Matchweek 2 and left on equal footing. They tied 1-1, good for one point each.
Watford faced Everton for the first time this year and failed to start things off on the right foot. Watford fell a goal short of Everton, losing 0-1. Watford was given a dose of their own medicine in this game as Everton apparently hadn't forgotten their loss from the last time the teams met up Feb. 9.
After their draw, West Ham will be looking to earn the full three points in this match. We'll see if Watford is willing to oblige them.
How To Watch
- Who: Watford vs. West Ham United
- When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET
- Where: Vicarage Road
- TV: NBCSportsGold.com PL Pass
- Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Watford have won 3 out of their last 6 games against West Ham United.
- May 12, 2019 - Watford 1 vs. West Ham United 4
- Dec 22, 2018 - West Ham United 0 vs. Watford 2
- Feb 10, 2018 - West Ham United 2 vs. Watford 0
- Nov 19, 2017 - Watford 2 vs. West Ham United 0
- Feb 25, 2017 - Watford 1 vs. West Ham United 1
- Sep 10, 2016 - West Ham United 2 vs. Watford 4
-
Juve vs. Parma preview
The Serie A kings open up on the road without Maurizio Sarri
-
Real Madrid vs. Valladolid preview
Los Blancos play their first match at home this season
-
Bayern vs. Schalke preview
Bayern Munich and Schalke are both searching for their first win of the German season
-
Ranking the best MLS rivalry names
Taking a look at the heated battles that have shaped the MLS landscape
-
Complete Premier League schedule
The second matchday of the 2019-20 Premier League season is almost in the books
-
Vela scores goal of the year candidate
MLS' leading scorer just had his best goal of the year