Watch Watford vs. West Ham United: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Watford (home) vs. West Ham United (away)

Current Records: Watford 0-2-0; West Ham United 0-1-1

What to Know

West Ham United is hoping to carry away a victory in their first match against Watford of the season. They will face off against one another at 10 a.m. ET this coming Saturday at Vicarage Road. The teams split their matchups last year, with Watford winning the first 2-0 on the road and West Ham United taking the second 4-1.

On Saturday, West Ham went toe to toe against Brighton & Hove Albion in Matchweek 2 and left on equal footing. They tied 1-1, good for one point each.

Watford faced Everton for the first time this year and failed to start things off on the right foot. Watford fell a goal short of Everton, losing 0-1. Watford was given a dose of their own medicine in this game as Everton apparently hadn't forgotten their loss from the last time the teams met up Feb. 9.

After their draw, West Ham will be looking to earn the full three points in this match. We'll see if Watford is willing to oblige them.

How To Watch

Who: Watford vs. West Ham United

Watford vs. West Ham United When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday at 10 a.m. ET Where: Vicarage Road

Vicarage Road TV: NBCSportsGold.com PL Pass

NBCSportsGold.com PL Pass Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)

Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Watford have won 3 out of their last 6 games against West Ham United.