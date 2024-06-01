Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid will clash in the highly-anticipated 2024 UEFA Champions League Final on Saturday on Paramount+. Der BVB, which finished fifth in the Bundesliga this year, defeated PSV Eindhoven, Atlético Madrid and PSG to get to the final match of the UCL. They will face a Real Madrid team that topped LaLiga this season and have won the Champions League five times in the last decade. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here, and catch full analysis on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Kickoff from Wembley Stadium is set for 3 p.m. ET. The latest Dortmund vs. Real Madrid odds list the Spanish side as -160 favorites (risk $160 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Dortmund listed as +400 underdogs. A draw is priced at +310 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5. Saturday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan, which you can now try free for the first week and stream over 2,400 soccer matches a year.

How to watch Real Madrid vs. Dortmund

Dortmund vs. Real Madrid date: Saturday, June 1

Dortmund vs. Real Madrid time: 3 p.m. ET

Dortmund vs. Real Madrid live stream: Paramount+

Champions League picks for Real Madrid vs. Dortmund

Before you tune in to Saturday's match, you need to see the UEFA Champions League picks from SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green. After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since the World Cup, Green has been profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+4.78 units), the FA Cup (+3.07), the EFL Cup (+3.64), Euro 2024 qualifiers (+3.01) and the Europa League (+1.60).

For Dortmund vs. Real Madrid, Green is picking Under 2.5 goals to be scored for a +116 payout. While Los Blancos are heavily favored to be crowned the champions, the expert expects this match to be much closer than many fans think.



He notes that the last four Champions Leagues finals have ended with a 1-0 score and that the Under has hit in each of the last five finals. Additionally, Dortmund's single loss in their last 11 Champions League matches was a 2-1 rode defeat at Atletico Madrid. Even though Los Blancos have big scorers like Vinicius Jr. and Jude Bellingham on their squad, Green doesn't see them running away with this final.

"This could prove to be a relatively tight game," Green told SportsLine. "Neither team particularly enjoys playing the role of the aggressor and both prefer playing on the counterattack, so the opening stages could be pretty cagey."

