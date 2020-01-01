Watch Watford vs. Wolverhampton: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Watford vs. Wolverhampton soccer game
Who's Playing
Wolverhampton @ Watford
Current Records: Wolverhampton 7-4-9; Watford 3-10-7
What to Know
Wolverhampton is headed to at Vicarage Road to take on Watford with a bit of pep in their step buoyed by a win in their last meeting. Wolverhampton's will hit the road for the second straight week as they head to Watford's turf at 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday at Vicarage Road. Since Wolverhampton's past five matches have been decided by no more than a single goal, don't be surprised if it's a close one.
Wolves fell a goal short of Liverpool on Sunday, losing 1-0.
Meanwhile, Watford got themselves on the board against Aston Villa on Saturday, but Villa never followed suit. Watford didn't even let Villa onto the board and left with a 3-0 victory.
Watford's win lifted them to 3-10-7 (16 points) while Wolverhampton's loss dropped them down to 7-4-9 (30 points). We'll see if Watford can repeat their recent success or if Wolves bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- Who: Watford vs. Wolverhampton
- When: Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET
- Where: Vicarage Road
- TV: NBCSportsGold.com PL Pass
- Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Wolverhampton have won two out of their last three games against Watford.
- Sep 28, 2019 - Wolverhampton 2 vs. Watford 0
- Apr 27, 2019 - Wolverhampton 2 vs. Watford 1
- Oct 20, 2018 - Watford 2 vs. Wolverhampton 0
