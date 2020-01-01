Watch Watford vs. Wolverhampton: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Wolverhampton @ Watford

Current Records: Wolverhampton 7-4-9; Watford 3-10-7

What to Know

Wolverhampton is headed to at Vicarage Road to take on Watford with a bit of pep in their step buoyed by a win in their last meeting. Wolverhampton's will hit the road for the second straight week as they head to Watford's turf at 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday at Vicarage Road. Since Wolverhampton's past five matches have been decided by no more than a single goal, don't be surprised if it's a close one.

Wolves fell a goal short of Liverpool on Sunday, losing 1-0.

Meanwhile, Watford got themselves on the board against Aston Villa on Saturday, but Villa never followed suit. Watford didn't even let Villa onto the board and left with a 3-0 victory.

Watford's win lifted them to 3-10-7 (16 points) while Wolverhampton's loss dropped them down to 7-4-9 (30 points). We'll see if Watford can repeat their recent success or if Wolves bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

Who: Watford vs. Wolverhampton

Watford vs. Wolverhampton When: Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET

Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET Where: Vicarage Road

Vicarage Road TV: NBCSportsGold.com PL Pass

Series History

Wolverhampton have won two out of their last three games against Watford.