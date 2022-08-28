The Premier League is back in action on Sunday.

Who's Playing

Newcastle United @ Wolverhampton

Current Records: Newcastle United 1-0-2; Wolverhampton 0-2-1

What to Know

Newcastle United and Wolverhampton are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday at Molineux Stadium. The teams split their matchups last year, with Wolverhampton winning the first 2-1 at home and the Magpies taking the second 1-0.

On Sunday, Newcastle and Manchester City tied 3-3, good for one point each.

Speaking of close games: it was all tied up nothing to nothing at halftime, but Wolverhampton was not quite Tottenham Hotspur's equal in the second half when they met on Saturday. Wolverhampton fell a goal short of Tottenham, losing 1-0.

After unsatisfying finishes in their previous games, both teams are out for the full three points in this fixture.

How To Watch

Who: Wolverhampton vs. Newcastle United

Wolverhampton vs. Newcastle United When: Sunday at 9 a.m. ET

Sunday at 9 a.m. ET Where: Molineux Stadium

Molineux Stadium Live stream: Peacock

Peacock Caesars Sportsbook odds: Wolves +180: Draw +215: Newcastle +165

Series History

Wolverhampton have won two out of their last eight games against Newcastle United.