It's a must win match for Liverpool who are engaged in a three way race for fourth place in the Premier League and the final qualification spot for the Champions League. Liverpool have fought through a horrific injury crisis this season and put themselves in a position where they need to win their remaining two matches to even have a shot at nipping ahead of Leicester City and Chelsea for fourth place.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET

Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET Where: The Hawthorns

The Hawthorns TV: NBC Sports Network

NBC Sports Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: West Brom +1100, Draw +575, Liverpool -450 (odds via William Hill)

What to Know

West Bromwich Albion managed to walk away from Anfield with a draw against Liverpool in a match which was a harbinger for much of Liverpool's struggles over the second half of the season. And if Liverpool don't take all three points in this match West Brom will put the final nail in the coffin of their season. West Brom have become an improved team since Sam Allardyce took over the side, although not improved enough to save them from relegation. While they can still catch Fulham and finish in 18th, their demotion is mathematically assured.

The Baggies came up short against Arsenal on Sunday, falling 3-1.

Meanwhile, Liverpool netted a 4-2 win over Manchester United on Thursday.

Liverpool's victory lifted them to 17-9-9 (fifth place with 60 points) while West Bromwich Albion's defeat dropped them down to 5-19-11 (19th place with 26 points). We'll see if Liverpool can repeat their recent success or if newcomer Albion bounces back and reverse their fortune.

Series History

Liverpool and West Bromwich Albion tied in their last contest.

Dec 27, 2020 - West Bromwich Albion 1 vs. Liverpool 1

Prediction

Liverpool's revival continues ensuring that the top four race comes down to the final day of the season. Pick: West Brom 0, Liverpool 2