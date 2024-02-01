The Premier League returns to action on Thursday.

Who's Playing

Bournemouth @ West Ham United

Current Records: Bournemouth 7-4-9, West Ham United 10-5-6

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 2:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: London Stadium

London Stadium TV/Live stream: Peacock

Peacock Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Bournemouth and West Ham are an even 3-4-3 against one another in EPL play since March of 2017, but likely not for long. Bournemouth will head out on the road to face off against West Ham United at 2:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at London Stadium. The odds don't look promising for Bournemouth but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.

While it was all tied up 0-0 at halftime, Bournemouth was not quite Liverpool's equal in the second half on Sunday. Bournemouth found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 4-0 punch to the gut against Liverpool. Bournemouth has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

West Ham, on the other hand, haven't lost since December 10, 2023 and they too continued that trend. West Ham and Sheffield ended up with a point apiece after a 2-2 draw on Sunday. West Ham's two goals came from Maxwel Cornet and James Ward-Prowse, while Sheffield got theirs from Ben Brereton and Oliver McBurnie.

Bournemouth's defeat dropped their record down to 7-4-9. West Ham's record is now 10-5-6.

Odds

West Ham United is a slight favorite against Bournemouth, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being +139 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

West Ham United and Bournemouth both have 3 wins in their last 10 games.