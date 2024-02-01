The Premier League returns to action on Thursday.
Who's Playing
- Bournemouth @ West Ham United
- Current Records: Bournemouth 7-4-9, West Ham United 10-5-6
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 2:30 p.m. ET
- Where: London Stadium
- TV/Live stream: Peacock
What to Know
Bournemouth and West Ham are an even 3-4-3 against one another in EPL play since March of 2017, but likely not for long. Bournemouth will head out on the road to face off against West Ham United at 2:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at London Stadium. The odds don't look promising for Bournemouth but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.
While it was all tied up 0-0 at halftime, Bournemouth was not quite Liverpool's equal in the second half on Sunday. Bournemouth found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 4-0 punch to the gut against Liverpool. Bournemouth has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.
West Ham, on the other hand, haven't lost since December 10, 2023 and they too continued that trend. West Ham and Sheffield ended up with a point apiece after a 2-2 draw on Sunday. West Ham's two goals came from Maxwel Cornet and James Ward-Prowse, while Sheffield got theirs from Ben Brereton and Oliver McBurnie.
Bournemouth's defeat dropped their record down to 7-4-9. West Ham's record is now 10-5-6.
Odds
West Ham United is a slight favorite against Bournemouth, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being +139 to win.
The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.
Series History
West Ham United and Bournemouth both have 3 wins in their last 10 games.
- Aug 12, 2023 - West Ham United 1 vs. Bournemouth 1
- Apr 23, 2023 - West Ham United 4 vs. Bournemouth 0
- Oct 24, 2022 - West Ham United 2 vs. Bournemouth 0
- Jan 01, 2020 - West Ham United 4 vs. Bournemouth 0
- Sep 28, 2019 - West Ham United 2 vs. Bournemouth 2
- Jan 19, 2019 - Bournemouth 2 vs. West Ham United 0
- Aug 18, 2018 - Bournemouth 2 vs. West Ham United 1
- Jan 20, 2018 - Bournemouth 1 vs. West Ham United 1
- Dec 26, 2017 - West Ham United 3 vs. Bournemouth 3
- Mar 11, 2017 - Bournemouth 3 vs. West Ham United 2