West Ham host Arsenal on Sunday in a London derby that reverses the team's usual standings. Usually it's Arsenal on the fringes of the race for the Champions League spots with West Ham toiling in midtable, while this time the opposite is the case. If West Ham are to mount a serious challenge to qualify for Europe's top tournament next season these are precisely the kinds of matches, at home against a midtable opponent, that they'll have to win.

Who: West Ham United vs. Arsenal

West Ham United vs. Arsenal When: Sunday at 11 a.m. ET

Sunday at 11 a.m. ET Where: London Stadium

London Stadium Online streaming: Peacock

Peacock Odds: West Ham +195, Draw +235, Arsenal +140 (via William Hill sportsbook)

Arsenal head to London stadium fresh off a momentous Premier League win over arch rivals Tottenham Hotspur. Not only did the Gunners win the match 2-1, outshooting Spurs 13-6 and comfortably outlasting Jose Mourinho's club despite Erik Lamela's remarkable rabona.

West Ham are coming off a much more disappointing performance, losing 1-0 to Manchester United at Old Trafford. They didn't manage a short for the entire first half, before conceding an own goal. Ultimately they couldn't mount much of a comeback and ended the match outshot 15-7. Despite the loss, the Hammers remain within three points of fourth place with a game in hand.

Arsenal's victory lifted them to 12-11-5 (10th place with 41 points) while West Ham United's defeat dropped them down to 14-8-6 (fifth place with 48 points). We'll see if Arsenal can repeat their recent success or if West Ham bounces back and reverse their fortune.

Prediction

Arsenal have played better of late but West Ham are the real deal. Ultimately nobody comes out ahead. Pick: West Ham 1, Arsenal 1