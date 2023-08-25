Amex Stadium hosts an appetizing English Premier League match on Saturday. Brighton & Hove Albion and West Ham United meet in Falmer for the third match of the EPL season for both sides. Brighton opened the campaign with back-to-back wins to vault to the top of the EPL table. West Ham are also unbeaten with a win over Chelsea and a draw with AFC Bournemouth.

Kickoff is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. ET. Brighton are -205 favorites (risk $205 to win $100) in the latest Brighton vs. West Ham odds, with West Ham +490 underdogs. A draw is priced at +350, and the over/under for total goals scored is 3.5.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since last year's World Cup, Green has been profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+4.78 units), the FA Cup (+3.07) and the EFL Cup (+3.64), Euro 2024 qualifiers (+3.01) and Europa League (+1.60).

Here are the betting lines and trends for Brighton vs. West Ham:

Brighton vs. West Ham money line: Brighton -205, Draw +350, West Ham +490

Brighton vs. West Ham spread: Brighton -1.5 (+127)

Brighton vs. West Ham over/under: 3.5 goals

Brighton: Plus-six goal differential through two games

West Ham: Winless against Brighton since 2012

Why you should back Brighton

Perhaps no club has been more impressive through two EPL games than Brighton. The club sits atop the EPL table after back-to-back wins over Luton and Wolves. Brighton have more goals (eight) than any other club and the best goal differential (+6) in the EPL. The club is also aiming to become only the fourth at the top level of English football to rack up at least four goals in each of the first three games of an EPL season. Brighton earned 71% possession in the win over Luton, generating 27 shots in the process, and a 4-1 win over Wolves was also convincing.

Last season, Brighton were also much better than West Ham, finishing No. 6 in the EPL table with 18 wins and eight draws in 38 games. That placed Brighton eight spots and 22 points ahead of West Ham in the table, and Brighton also have home-field advantage on Saturday. In addition, Brighton have a 12-game unbeaten streak against West Ham in head-to-head action. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back West Ham

West Ham are unbeaten this season, operating as one of only seven clubs with that distinction. That includes a 3-1 win over Chelsea in the club's last match, and West Ham have allowed only two goals combined through two games. West Ham also won the Europa Conference League title in June, earning the club's first trophy in 43 years and the club's first European title in 58 years.

West Ham have only one loss in the last five matches across competitions, and James Ward-Prowse has been a strong addition after signing from Southampton. Ward-Prowse had two assists last week, becoming the first West Ham player to have two assists in his EPL debut, and the 28-year-old had 88 goals + assists for Southampton. Brighton are strong, but the club did lose Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister and West Ham are flying high. See which team to pick here.

How to make West Ham vs. Brighton picks

