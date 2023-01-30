The winter transfer window in January is nearly closed as Europe's biggest leagues are to formalize their squads for the rest of the season, with any last-minute incorporations needing to officially arrive by Tuesday after different times. All eyes are on Enzo Fernandez and his potential move from Benfica to Chelsea, while American talent is also on the move with Weston McKennie set to be announced as a Leeds United player. The market is in its final hours, but when does the window officially close for the Premier League and other top European leagues?

Also, follow along with our transfer deadline day live blog from here until well after the window closes with the latest news, notes, analysis and more.

Here's what to know:

Premier League

The summer transfer window closes for the Premier League on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 6 p.m. ET/ 11 p.m. GMT.

La Liga

The Spanish league's window closes on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 6 p.m. ET/11 p.m. GMT.

Bundesliga

The German league's window closes on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 12 p.m. ET/5 p.m. GMT.

Serie A

The window for the Italian league closes on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 2 p.m. ET /7 p.m. GMT.

Ligue 1

Ligue 1's window closes on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 6 p.m. ET/11 p.m. GMT.