Olympique Marseille and Atalanta meet in France for the first leg of the Europa League semifinals and will face each other for the first time ever. The hosts, who have won their last three semifinal ties in this competition, only to lose in the final each time, are aiming to go one better in this campaign as they go in search of their first major European trophy since 1993. The winner of this tie will play Roma or Bayer Leverkusen in the final in Dublin on May 22. Here's what you need to know:

How to watch and odds

Date: Thursday, May 2 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Thursday, May 2 | 3 p.m. ET Location: Velodrome -- Marseille, France

Velodrome -- Marseille, France Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: OM +160; Draw +150; Atalanta +200

How they got here



Olympique Marseille: OM edged past Benfica in the quarterfinals, recovering from a 2-1 away defeat in the first leg to win 1-0 in France thanks to a goal 11 minutes from time scored by substitute Faris Moumbagna. That sent the tie to a penalty shootout which Jean-Louis Gasset's side won 4-2 to spark wild celebrations at the Stade de Marseille.

Atalanta: The guests are at this stage of a UEFA competition for just a second time and first in 36 years thanks to a remarkable 3-1 aggregate victory against Liverpool in the last round. Two goals from Gianluca Scamacca and one seven minutes from time by Mario Pasalic gave Gian Piero Gasperini's side a shock 3-0 win at Anfield in the first leg and despite Mohamed Salah's seventh-minute penalty in Bergamo, they held out to register one of the club's most famous victories.

Team news

Olympique Marseille: Former AS Roma goalkeeper Pau Lopez will start for OM, while Pierre Aubameyang and Faris Moumbagna will lead the attacking line, with Jordan Veretout and Geoffrey Kondogbia to play behind the strikers in the midfield.

Possible Olympique Marseille XI: Pau Lopez; Murillo, Mbemba, Balerdi; Clauss, Veretout, Kondogbia, Luis Henrique; Harit; Aubameyang, Moumbagna.

Atalanta: With Rafael Toloi injured, Italian defender Giorgio Scalvini will lead the defense, alongside Berat Djimsiti and Sead Kolasinac. Striker Gianluca Scamacca and Mario Pasalic are also likely to start in the attack.



Possible Atalanta XI: Musso; Djimsiti, Scalvini, Kolasinac; Hateboer, De Roon, Ederson, Ruggeri; Koopmeiners, Pasalic; Scamacca.

Prediction

Atalanta are the favourites and are expected to win at least the first leg in Marseille, despite it won't be an easy one for the side coached by Gian Piero Gasperini. Pick: Atalanta 2, Olympique Marseille 1.