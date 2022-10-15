The Premier League returns to action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Nottingham Forest @ Wolverhampton

Current Records: Nottingham Forest 1-6-2; Wolverhampton 1-5-3

What to Know

Nottingham Forest needs to shore up a defense that is allowing 2.44 goals per contest before their match on Saturday. They will take on Wolverhampton at 10 a.m. ET at Molineux Stadium.

On Monday, Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa ended up with a point apiece after a 1-1 draw.

Meanwhile, the matchup between Wolverhampton and Chelsea on Saturday was not particularly close, with Wolves falling 3-0.

After unsatisfying finishes in their previous games, both teams are out for the full three points in this fixture.

How To Watch

Who: Wolverhampton vs. Nottingham Forest

Wolverhampton vs. Nottingham Forest When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday at 10 a.m. ET Where: Molineux Stadium

Molineux Stadium TV: NBC Universo, USA Network

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free) Caesars Sportsbook online: Wolves -130; Draw +255; Forest +390

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.