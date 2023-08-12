The quarterfinals are officially over and the semifinals are set in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. The knockout rounds have been full of intense play, with nearly no lopsided scorelines and three penalty kick shootouts. The tournament bid farewell to Colombia, France, Japan, and the Netherlands, with Australia, England, Spain and Sweden advancing into the semifinals, which are slated to begin on Aug. 15. The final four will now battle it out to be the final two teams to compete for the World Cup final set for Aug. 20.
Now that the final four teams are confirmed, let's take a look at where they landed on our power rankings:
Power Rankings
|Rating
|Team
|Change
|Analysis
1.
England
+1
The Lionesses rallied down a goal against a skillful and inspired Colombia squad to win their quarterfinal round. Manager Sarina Wiegman has done a good job of managing the team, perspective, and expectations. It doesn't hurt to have absolute ballers on your squad in Ella Toone, Lauren Hemp and Alessio Russo.
2.
Sweden
+1
The group gave Japan struggles all throughout their quarterfinal and made the hottest team in the tournament look lost at times. Sweden are doing it all through set pieces, with eight of 11 goals against the run of play, and opposing teams can only game plan to a certain extent for that.
3.
Spain
+2
The squad has made history for the program and its federation despite an open dispute with head coach Jorge Vilda. He subbed out Aitana Bonmati and a late-game lapse in possession, their main staple, nearly cost them the game against the Netherlands. An excellent performance by substitute Salma Paralluelo secured the victory, and if they win it all, it's because the players are in it for each other.
4.
Australia
+3
The co-hosts have a 23-player roster supported by an entire nation. They advanced off a historic penalty shootout against France and the team is happy Sam Kerr is playing extended minutes finally. But they have tapped into something deeper along the way to the semifinal, and it feels like just the beginning.
5.
Japan
-5
Once considered favorites in the tournament after a stellar group stage, Japan are now eliminated. A young squad that's well-coached will likely return to the international stage to compete for hardware.
6.
Colombia
-2
The South Americans might be knocked out but they put the tournament on notice with upset after upset. The world now knows the name Linda Caicedo, and the federation should not only pay the players for their efforts but continue to provide the resources necessary for the squad to remain contenders.
7.
France
-1
Les Blues fall short in the quarterfinals once against. They had a short build-up to their tournament with manager Herve Renard after players led the charge for change in team culture ahead of the tournament. Renard, the notorious motivator, coached the roster through two elimination rounds. Hopefully, it's just the start for new beginnings in France.
8.
Netherlands
-6
The Dutch frustrated Spain without Danielle van de Donk on yellow card accumulation and in the process may have laid out the blueprint on how to combat them. They fell just short in extra time but continue to be contenders in every competition.