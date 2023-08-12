The quarterfinals are officially over and the semifinals are set in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. The knockout rounds have been full of intense play, with nearly no lopsided scorelines and three penalty kick shootouts. The tournament bid farewell to Colombia, France, Japan, and the Netherlands, with Australia, England, Spain and Sweden advancing into the semifinals, which are slated to begin on Aug. 15. The final four will now battle it out to be the final two teams to compete for the World Cup final set for Aug. 20.

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Now that the final four teams are confirmed, let's take a look at where they landed on our power rankings:

Power Rankings