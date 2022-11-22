Croatia begin their quest for the championship when they take on Morocco in their Group F opener of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Wednesday. Croatia reached the final for the first time in 2018 but settled for runner-up as they suffered a 4-2 loss to France. Morocco are making their sixth appearance in the World Cup but have advanced to the knockout stage just once, losing to West Germany in the Round of 16 in 1986.

Kickoff at Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar is set for 5 a.m. ET. The Croatians are +114 favorites (risk $100 to win $114) in the latest Croatia vs. Morocco odds from Caesars Sportsbook, with the Moroccans +270 underdogs. A draw is priced at +210 and the over/under for total goals is set at 2.5.

Croatia vs. Morocco spread: Croatia -0.5 (+115)

Croatia vs. Morocco over/under: 2.5 goals

Croatia vs. Morocco money line: Croatia +114, Morocco +270, Draw +210

CRO: The Croatians have allowed three goals in their last six matches

MOR: The Moroccans have outscored their opponents 14-3 over their last seven games|

Why you should back Croatia

The Croatians enter the tournament on a hot streak, having won five straight matches across all competitions. One of those victories came in UEFA Nations League play against defending World Cup champion France, a 1-0 triumph in which 37-year-old midfielder Luka Modric scored on a penalty in the fifth minute. Croatia also played the French to a 1-1 draw a week earlier, with forward Andrej Kramaric netting the goal on a penalty in the 83rd minute to even the contest.

Modric shared the team lead in scoring during World Cup qualifying with three goals and also recorded a pair in six Nations League games. The 31-year-old Kramaric netted the lone goal in Croatia's 1-0 victory against Saudi Arabia in a friendly last week. Forward Ivan Perisic and midfielder Mario Pasalic also provide offense as they matched Modric with three goals apiece during qualifying play.

Why you should back Morocco

The Moroccans have been playing well defensively of late, posting clean sheets in four consecutive contests and five of their last six. They'll need more of the same as forward Ayoub El Kaabi, who led Morocco with five goals during World Cup qualifying, was left off the roster. That will put pressure to score on players such as forwards Sofiane Boufal and Youssef En-Nesyri.

The 29-year-old Boufal scored just once in eight qualifying matches but has scored in two of his last three outings - friendlies against Chile and Georgia. En-Nesyri also has been hot of late, scoring a goal in three of his last four outings for the Atlas Lions. Another player to watch is defender Achraf Hakimi, who scored twice in seven qualifying games.

