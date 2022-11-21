France begin their title defense when they open Group D play against Australia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday. The French won their second World Cup championship in 2018 and are looking to become the first nation to repeat since Brazil in 1958-62. Australia have registered just one victory in their last nine World Cup matches and advanced past the group stage only once in five appearances.

Kickoff at Al-Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar is set for 2 p.m. ET. The French are -380 favorites (risk $380 to win $100) in the latest France vs. Australia odds from Caesars Sportsbook, with the Australians +1100 underdogs. A draw is priced at +430 and the over/under for total goals is set at 2.5.

France vs. Australia spread: France -1.5 (-125)

France vs. Australia over/under: 2.5 goals

France vs. Australia money line: France -380, Australia +1100, Draw +430

FRA: The French were shut out in two of their final three Nations League games

AUS: The Australians haven't won a World Cup match since edging Serbia 2-1 in 2010

Why you should back France



The French have been hit hard by injuries as they will be without key players such as attacker Karim Benzema (thigh) and midfielders N'Golo Kante (hamstring) and Paul Pogba (knee). But they still have Kylian Mbappe, who scored four goals for the squad during its championship run four years ago. The 23-year-old forward leads Ligue 1 this season with 12 goals in 14 matches for PSG.

Mbappe led France with two goals in five Nations League contests and scored five times for the side during World Cup qualifying play. Antoine Griezmann topped the French during qualifying, netting six goals in eight games. The 31-year-old forward has recorded five goals in 14 matches for Atletico Madrid of La Liga this season.

Why you should back Australia

The Australians will be counting on their strong defensive play to continue against the reigning champions. The squad has allowed a total of two goals in its last five matches across all competitions, posting clean sheets in each of its past three outings. Australia has not given up more than one goal since losing 2-0 to Japan on March 24 during World Cup qualifying.

Jamie Maclaren was Australia's top offensive player during qualifying as he produced seven goals in 10 matches. The 29-year-old forward has found the back of the net in each of his six contests for Melbourne City of the A-League this season, scoring twice on two occasions. Harry Souttar also demonstrated his offensive ability during qualifying as he recorded six goals in 10 outings.

